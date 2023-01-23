Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Related
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Chain controls possible in the Sierra Sunday as a weak system moves over region
This week's stretch of dry, sunny weather will come to a brief pause this weekend. The KCRA 3 weather team is forecasting a round of light rain and snow that should arrive in Northern California on Sunday. Rainfall accumulations will be minimal, with most of the Valley seeing less than...
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Stanford Daily
Lake Lag is full, but California’s drought rages on
Biking through the rain from EVGR to NVIDIA Auditorium, taking a stroll around a filled Lake Lagunita or forgetting an umbrella were a new normal for the start of winter quarter. Campus was cold, wet and inconvenient for many students, but outside the Stanford bubble, last week’s rain storms brought far more problems than getting rained on while heading to class.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KCRA.com
Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt
MALIBU, Calif. — A light earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday but there were no reports of damage. The 2 a.m. quake occurred beneath the ocean 10.6 miles south of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS citizen reporting website showed it...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigils across CA for shooting victims, expiration of inflation relief debit cards, plan for 102 acres in Sac
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
NASA: California flood waters seen racing to the ocean from space
In recent weeks, California has been pounded by a number of storms, and NASA has released satellite photographs depicting flood water pouring toward the coast. Since December 26, more than 32 trillion gallons of precipitation have fallen, and numerous sections of the state have exceeded their annual precipitation total since October.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe breaks cold record; Lake wind advisory into Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
KCRA.com
A close call for some: Drivers ignore roadblocks in San Joaquin County that warns of giant sinkhole
TRACY, Calif. — Residents living near Tracy’s Kasson Road woke up to a shocking sight: A driver had plunged into a nearby sinkhole that was several feet deep. Roadblock signs and large cement blocks were placed on both sides of the road leading up to the large hole, which left residents wondering how and why this happened.
Fox40
California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County says repairing potholes, other storm-related damages could take months
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There’s still a long road ahead in addressing storm-related hazards on the streets following weeks of heavy rain and wind, according to San Joaquin County Public Works officials. Roughly 11 major segments throughout the county remain closed due to conditions like potholes and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Santa Clara County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 4-mile deep quake hit about 5 1/2 miles from San Martin at 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as Santa Rosa...
KCRA.com
Veterans group Team Rubicon helps clean up Sacramento storm debris
Veterans and active military members are going above and beyond to serve the community in Sacramento. The veteran-founded and led disaster response organization Team Rubicon has been assisting in an effort to help clean up the damage left behind by recent storms in Northern California. The group teamed up with...
KCRA.com
‘We’re a melting pot’: ‘Plate it, Sacramento!’ judge on city’s culinary scene
Very Local’s new cooking competition, “Plate it, Sacramento!” is underway right now — and each week’s contestants are cooking up amazing meals with the hopes of being crowned the winner. One of the judges this week, Rick Mindermann, spoke with KCRA 3 on Thursday about...
WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
Comments / 0