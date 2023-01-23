Read full article on original website
Skier and snowboarder code updated, Steamboat Resort celebrates: Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Skier and snowboarder code expands to include two important rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision.
Family Night at the Museum coming Feb. 16 to Steamboat
The Steamboat Art Museum and Tread of Pioneers Museum will offer a new event, Family Night at the Museum, from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Steamboat Art Museum. The Steamboat Art Museum is at 807 Lincoln Ave., and people are encouraged to join the museums for a fun, free educational event appropriate for the whole family.
Required business, multi-family recycling service on track for March start
After more than a decade of requiring that recycling services be provided for single-family homes and duplexes, Steamboat Springs is on track to mandate commercial recycling services for businesses and multi-family complexes in March. Steamboat Springs City Council directed staff to host public outreach meetings this month before a planned...
The Haven invites community to complete Laps for Love throughout February
The Haven Assisted Living is inviting people to enjoy its groomed track for Laps for Love throughout this February. Participants can come to snowshoe or cross country ski at the Hayden facility at 300 S. Shelton Lane and log laps around the track. Prizes will be given for four categories...
Director says Partners for Youth stronger a year after acquiring Grand Futures
A year after acquiring Grand Futures, Partners of Routt County has updated its branding, introduced a new logo and changed its name to Partners for Youth — but the desire to help youth is unchanged. “It’s been a full year since the acquisition at this point,” said Lindsay Kohler,...
Construction permits, project valuations hit all-time highs in Steamboat Springs in 2022
Routt County Building Department statistics show 2022 was a record-breaking year for both new construction permits and project valuations. Throughout Routt County last year, the total valuation of construction projects was more than $428.4 million, breaking down to more than $224 million in Steamboat Springs and more than $204.3 million in Routt County.
Mid Valley housing project won’t start until 2024; Units at Anglers 400 could ready by end of year
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Mid Valley project along U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs won’t start construction until 2024, as officials finalize the terms of the development deal. While early plans called for 200 for-sale and rental units, housing authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said the mix...
Donated acre adjacent to Steamboat Cemetery creates a buffer from development
The Steamboat Springs Cemetery received a land donation, adding about an acre on the property’s northwest side that, at the very least, will prevent more development immediately adjacent to many locals’ final resting places. “This helps put a buffer to the cemetery,” said Jim Stanko, president of the...
Regional bus between Steamboat, Craig saw record ridership last year
The regional bus line between Steamboat Springs and Craig saw more passengers in 2022 than ever before, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by about 23%. The increase amounts to 7,700 more trips on the regional bus over the previous high. While the regional line hasn’t reached its capacity, some riders have encountered buses that are full, prompting discussions about how to increase the number of seats available.
CMC increases tuition $5 per credit for Coloradans next school year; $30 for out-of-staters
Colorado Mountain College will increase tuition by $5 for in-state students for next school year, bringing the cost per credit hour for students within the college’s district to $100. Students living within Colorado, but not in the district, will see their tuition rise to $200 per credit hour after...
Completing the dynasty: Steamboat girls U19 hockey team celebrates its seniors ahead of playoff push
Across all sports in Steamboat Springs, you may never find a bond as strong or an energy as infectious than that among the seniors on the Steamboat Stampede girls U19 hockey team. Coming off back-to-back state championships, Steamboat continued its dominance into the 2022-23 season and is undefeated ahead of...
Civil Air Patrol announces awards, promotions after brass inspects local squadron
The Steamboat Springs Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently welcomed staff liaisons between the Civil Air Patrol and the U.S. Air Force from Colorado Springs. According to the local Civil Air Patrol group, the liaisons came to inspect the squadron and give a presentation about the Air Force. While here, they also presented awards to cadets including the Amelia Earhart Award to Cadet Commander Eli Moon, who achieved the rank of Cadet Captain.
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $10.8M from Jan. 20-26
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $10.8 million across 12 sales for the week of Jan. 20-26. Property Description: 2,464-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence, SEC 9-1-84. No address, Oak Creek. Seller: High Country Lamb LLC. Buyer: Haybro LLC. Date: January 20, 2023. Price: $4,600,000. Property Description: SECS 19-4-85, 30-4-85,...
‘Bigger than us’: Steamboat basketball prepares for rivalry games against Moffat County
Rivalry games have a way of getting athletes to compete at a higher level than they knew they could. They bring the adrenaline to an all-time high and are sure to dazzle a crowd every single time. Dating back decades, the Steamboat Springs and Moffat County rivalry has done exactly...
Steamboat hockey team ranked 5th in league
Steamrolling its way through the regular season schedule, Steamboat Springs hockey is 7-3-1 on the year. One thing to note about that record though, is all three losses have come to 5A schools when Steamboat competes at the 4A level. The Sailors are 3-0 in league play and hold the...
Obituary: Sol Upbin
Former Steamboat Springs resident Solomon J. Upbin, 83, passed away on January 15, 2023 in Lewes, Del. Sol had a long career as a prominent corporate tax adviser in New York City before retiring to Steamboat in 1995. Sol was fiercely intelligent, witty, charming, and could converse with anyone. He lived for his family, read mysteries and histories voraciously, relished good delicatessen, and valiantly fought to improve his 25 golf handicap.
The Record for Jan. 17-23
9:33 a.m. — Officers with the Steamboat Springs Police Department looked for a missing person in the city. 2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. 3:08 p.m. — Police responded to reports of trespassing on the 2000...
Steamboat City Council looks to extend public comment opportunities
Steamboat Springs City Council plans to change when the public is allowed to weigh in at council meetings and extend what agenda items can be commented on by residents. The way council has been operating, public comments have been allowed on any consent calendar or public hearing item in addition to general public comments, but not on community reports. The latter are items that are generally informational, though sometimes city staff is looking for direction.
