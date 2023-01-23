The regional bus line between Steamboat Springs and Craig saw more passengers in 2022 than ever before, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by about 23%. The increase amounts to 7,700 more trips on the regional bus over the previous high. While the regional line hasn’t reached its capacity, some riders have encountered buses that are full, prompting discussions about how to increase the number of seats available.

