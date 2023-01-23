ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two found dead in Phoenix, suspect killed during police shooting in Kansas

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Police are investigating a double homicide that took place in Phoenix Sunday.

Just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found two adults who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were identified by police as 28-year-old Cameron Brown and 27-year-old Asya Rose Ribble.

Police also found their two small children inside the home. Both of the children were unharmed.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify a male suspect, 39-year-old Leroy Malone, who was tracked out of state.

Phoenix detectives contacted agencies nationwide with information about the suspect and a woman who was likely with him.

The pair was eventually located on Monday in an area near Minneola, Kansas, where a confrontation occurred with the suspect, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

MORE: Murder suspect killed by police had recent felony arrest involving victim

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations confirmed to ABC15 that Clark County deputies located Malone and attempted to stop his vehicle but he took off.

Deputies then pursued the vehicle with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol. When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged in Dodge City, Kansas.

Two deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office were shot. One was taken to a hospital in serious condition and the other is said to be in “good condition,” according to the KBI.

A third deputy, from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, was also shot and is in serious condition at a hospital.

During the incident, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer and is said to be in “good condition.”

Malone was shot multiple times and was killed during the incident.

The woman who was with him was also shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

