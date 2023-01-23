Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Plane – can you stream the new Gerard Butler movie?
How can you watch Plane? What’s that in the sky, is it a bird, is it a plane… no, wait, yes it’s a plane. Gerard Butler’s the pilot and it’s about to crash, MOVE. This is potentially what someone thinks during Plane, the latest Gerard Butler movie, where he safely brings down a troubled flight on the island of Jolo, in the Philippines. His troubles are only part over by that point because some residents aren’t in the mood for a visit from random American and European tourists.
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
EW.com
Kathryn Bigelow movies, ranked
Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow is one of the most celebrated and influential directors in recent years, with her newer works like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty making splashes both critically and financially. Since her early career in short films, Bigelow has created a filmography that spans genres and themes including gritty action films, neo-Western horror, and sci-fi thrillers, Bigelow made her mark by taking risks, documenting the provocative display of violence and its effect on a wide cast of characters. Her unique talents and vision have earned her awards and box office success in the 21st century with films that displayed her unique camera style, placing viewers at the heart of the action and violence, and allowing us to reckon with the realism in her movies.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the US Navy 'wiped' his camera clean because he photographed something he 'wasn't supposed to capture'
"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski was allowed to visit top secret US Navy bases in his "quest for authenticity."
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Collider
'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' to Film Action Sequence in Prague
After the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise took a new form with its own universe. While fans will soon see Keanu Reeves continuing the story in Chapter 4, there’s another feature that’s gripped their attention — the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina. The spin-off is set in the present timeline unlike the prequel series The Continental, which will tell us the story of a young Winston. Recently, cinematographer, Duane Charles Manwiller, revealed that the upcoming feature will shoot some of its action sequences in Prague.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
thedigitalfix.com
Ben Affleck was even more broke after Good Will Hunting than before it
Ben Affleck had less money after he finished Good Will Hunting, than before he made the movie with Matt Damon. While Ben Affleck started his career with child acting jobs, and had plenty of minor appearances in movies and TV series throughout the 90s, the actor’s major break came with the classic drama movie Good Will Hunting.
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
Tom Cruise is spotted in London after his film earned 6 Academy Award nominations
Tom Cruise is back in London, where he spends a significant amount of his time. The actor and producer was photographed arriving in the city on his personal helicopter, following “Top Gun: Maverick’s” impressive six Academy Award nominations. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of...
22 Cinematic Spots Every Movie Fan Must Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
Comments / 0