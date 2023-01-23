ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Plane – can you stream the new Gerard Butler movie?

How can you watch Plane? What’s that in the sky, is it a bird, is it a plane… no, wait, yes it’s a plane. Gerard Butler’s the pilot and it’s about to crash, MOVE. This is potentially what someone thinks during Plane, the latest Gerard Butler movie, where he safely brings down a troubled flight on the island of Jolo, in the Philippines. His troubles are only part over by that point because some residents aren’t in the mood for a visit from random American and European tourists.
ScreenCrush

Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022

It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
EW.com

Kathryn Bigelow movies, ranked

Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow is one of the most celebrated and influential directors in recent years, with her newer works like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty making splashes both critically and financially. Since her early career in short films, Bigelow has created a filmography that spans genres and themes including gritty action films, neo-Western horror, and sci-fi thrillers, Bigelow made her mark by taking risks, documenting the provocative display of violence and its effect on a wide cast of characters. Her unique talents and vision have earned her awards and box office success in the 21st century with films that displayed her unique camera style, placing viewers at the heart of the action and violence, and allowing us to reckon with the realism in her movies.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Collider

'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' to Film Action Sequence in Prague

After the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise took a new form with its own universe. While fans will soon see Keanu Reeves continuing the story in Chapter 4, there’s another feature that’s gripped their attention — the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina. The spin-off is set in the present timeline unlike the prequel series The Continental, which will tell us the story of a young Winston. Recently, cinematographer, Duane Charles Manwiller, revealed that the upcoming feature will shoot some of its action sequences in Prague.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
thedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition

Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
thedigitalfix.com

Ben Affleck was even more broke after Good Will Hunting than before it

Ben Affleck had less money after he finished Good Will Hunting, than before he made the movie with Matt Damon. While Ben Affleck started his career with child acting jobs, and had plenty of minor appearances in movies and TV series throughout the 90s, the actor’s major break came with the classic drama movie Good Will Hunting.
Decider.com

Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress

The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.

