A man was speeding and had been drinking before a crash last year that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman on a Marlboro highway, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township was charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide in connection with the Feb. 13, 2022 crash that left the Monroe Township woman — who was not identified at the request of her family — dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Decanio was also issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO