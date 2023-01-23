Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Man was speeding, had been drinking before crash that killed 22-year-old, cops say
A man was speeding and had been drinking before a crash last year that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman on a Marlboro highway, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township was charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide in connection with the Feb. 13, 2022 crash that left the Monroe Township woman — who was not identified at the request of her family — dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Decanio was also issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Two Accidents Caught on County Mobile Cam in Lakewood
The County cameras at the intersection of Massachusetts and Cross captured two accidents this week. The first took place this Sunday – the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. The second video took place yesterday evening. No serious injuries...
Scooter Rider Killed In Neptune Crash, Public's Help Sought
Law enforcement officials seek help from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal electric scooter crash on Route 66 in Neptune Township. At 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Neptune Township police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 66 and Neptune Boulevard, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning
A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.
county17.com
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash
A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus driver suspected of DUI, fell asleep before crash on I-78, police say
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say drunk driving is believed to have been involved in a crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78. The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.
WCVB
Vehicle rolls off car carrier, falls onto Interstate 89 after crash during snowstorm
WARNER, N.H. — A truck driver suffered what police say are minor injuries after the car carrier he was driving veered off the side of a New England interstate Monday morning. New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash scene on Interstate 89 southbound just before the Warner exit...
Police: Man's body found in Yorktown
Investigators say the body is a man in his mid-30s and the death is considered suspicious.
Driver Strikes Tree, Dies In Central Jersey Crash: Report
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Central Jersey, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutgers Village Road near Tunison Road around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the outlet said.The driver apparently struck a tree and beca…
Utah man facing charges in Wyoming crash that killed current & former Sylvan Hills students
Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say a Utah man is expected to face multiple felony charges after a crash, they say he caused, resulted in the deaths of two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students in Wyoming Sunday.
Woman Driving Drunk With 2 Young Teens In BMW Crashes At East Setauket Intersection: Police
A woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young teenage girls in the car after a crash at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in East Setauket. The was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road, with...
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog
A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.
Mount Vernon man faces charge after being accused of abusing dog in Yonkers
The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passing Out Behind the Wheel
You snooze, you lose. This was the case for one New York state man, who offcials say passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Friday morning. There is no word exactly how intoxicated the suspect allegedly was at the time of his siesta. But it's clealry safe to say this guy had no business operating a motor vehicle of any kind.
EV car fires in NJ: Hard to put out, toxic fumes released
With a growing number of electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, fire departments across the state are facing a new challenge: extinguishing EV car fires if the vehicles burst into flames. New Jersey State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky, who is also the director of the New Jersey Division...
