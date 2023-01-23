ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

NJ.com

Man was speeding, had been drinking before crash that killed 22-year-old, cops say

A man was speeding and had been drinking before a crash last year that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman on a Marlboro highway, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township was charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular homicide in connection with the Feb. 13, 2022 crash that left the Monroe Township woman — who was not identified at the request of her family — dead, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Decanio was also issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device, failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, reckless driving, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Two Accidents Caught on County Mobile Cam in Lakewood

The County cameras at the intersection of Massachusetts and Cross captured two accidents this week. The first took place this Sunday – the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. The second video took place yesterday evening. No serious injuries...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
county17.com

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Daily Voice

Howell Man Charged In Fatal DUI Crash

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving alcohol, authorities said. Walter Decanio, 59, of Howell Township is charged with aggravated manslaughter while driving under the Influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide and other offenses in the death of a 22-year-old woman from Monroe Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Strikes Tree, Dies In Central Jersey Crash: Report

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Central Jersey, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 18 and Rutgers Village Road near Tunison Road around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the outlet said.The driver apparently struck a tree and beca…

