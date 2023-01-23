ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered a lower court to collect more information from the Department of Corrections regarding the state agency’s attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order means that it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized firing squad or the electric […]
