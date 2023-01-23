CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.The victims were all men between 41 and 47 years old. Some were given Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses.Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.Inspectors with the City Department of Buildings have closed Lawlor's. During an inspection, officials found dangerous and hazardous conditions including exposed wiring, plumbing issues and inoperable emergency lighting. Staff are cooperating with police.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO