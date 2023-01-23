ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse

CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols

UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two arrested in West Ridge, Rogers Park robberies; neighbors demand more police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents on the city's North Side are calling for more police, after two teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in West Ridge and Rogers Park Wednesday morning.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, this is an issue we have been tracking for months.Fortunately, police believe they have the suspects responsible for the terrifying crime spree Wednesday morning — but residents here are still waiting to hear if more police resources will be dedicated to the neighborhoods, where violent robberies are on the rise.Call after call after call to...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy