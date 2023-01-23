Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting, seriously wounding another man on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting last October in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Shaheer Muhammad, 24, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man twice in the back on Oct. 13 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to police. The man showed...
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
2 men arrested for string of armed robberies at South Side convenience stores
CHICAGO — Two men are in custody for robbing two convenience stories on the city’s South Side early Friday morning. According to CPD, the men entered a convenience store at the location of 2400 block of West 103rd Street around 2:11 a.m. and announced a robbery. They took an unknown amount of USC and cigarettes […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the back on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night. At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street. When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with...
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
CPD ‘Closely Monitoring' Release of Video Showing Fatal Beating of Tyre Nichols
UPDATE: Memphis authorities released police body camera video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Friday evening. Find the full story here. Chicago police and other city officials said they are "closely monitoring" the release of bodycam video from the Memphis Police Department Friday showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop.
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
Man, 40, stabbed to death during fight in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight Wednesday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 40-year-old was fighting with another male who pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest just before midnight in the 10000 block of South Winston Avenue, according to police. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing car from woman on South Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man from Chicago was charged with stealing a car from a woman in Park Manor this week. Police say Charles Duncan was arrested Wednesday just after 10 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman an hour earlier.
fox32chicago.com
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
Shots fired at Chicago police officers on Northwest Side early Wednesday
Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Two arrested in West Ridge, Rogers Park robberies; neighbors demand more police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents on the city's North Side are calling for more police, after two teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in West Ridge and Rogers Park Wednesday morning.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, this is an issue we have been tracking for months.Fortunately, police believe they have the suspects responsible for the terrifying crime spree Wednesday morning — but residents here are still waiting to hear if more police resources will be dedicated to the neighborhoods, where violent robberies are on the rise.Call after call after call to...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0