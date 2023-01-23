Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently Closed
The entity has been confirmed by the company as permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ClevelandJewishNews.com and KSDK.com.
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month
Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last Decade
The stalwart company continues to decrease its national presence. Long-term plans are murky. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Nola.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Corporate.McDonalds.com.
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles
JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New Location
While other restaurants continue to decease their footprints, the stalwart steakhouse is relying on an ambitious expansion plan while closing underperforming locations and decreasing the size of their sites.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.
Four huge grocery stores including Walmart are closing multiple locations from this month – see if yours is on the list
YOUR favorite place where you shop for groceries might be or has already closed starting in January. Reasons retailers close locations vary but it could be due to financial reasons, performance, or an unexpected disaster. And this month, multiple chains have decided to shutter stores. 1. WALMART. In Walmart’s case,...
Massive Food Truck Park is Set to Open Soon.
Not too long ago the city of Tucson came down on The Pit, a food truck gathering set up to offer a variety of food truck options to hungry patrons. While push back on the decision to close The Pit has been pushed back for a few weeks, it has demonstrated the city’s willingness to go after the gathering of food trucks for various reasons. And yet, despite that (or possibly in spite of that), a new setup has been installed in a different area of Tucson, which will bring even more food trucks together. The participating trucks are hoping there will be a better outcome with this location than with The Pit.
Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in Colorado
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Colorado. However, unlike recent store closures by the company, news of this store's impending closure was unexpected.
Williams Sonoma Store Outside Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Has Permanently Closed
The chain has been markedly decreasing its brick and mortar footprint for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, ModernRetail.co, and Mcal.com.
Seafood Giant Red Lobster Struggles To Stay Afloat: Future Uncertain As More Closures Announced
Red Lobster, a well-known seafood chain, is struggling to keep afloat as it announces more store closures. The chain has closed at least eight restaurants over the past three months, with some locations being closed for decades. The closures represent a worrisome trend for the seafood chain as it struggles to navigate rampant inflation, rising costs of labor, and food.
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
