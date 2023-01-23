ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
Massive Food Truck Park is Set to Open Soon.

Not too long ago the city of Tucson came down on The Pit, a food truck gathering set up to offer a variety of food truck options to hungry patrons. While push back on the decision to close The Pit has been pushed back for a few weeks, it has demonstrated the city’s willingness to go after the gathering of food trucks for various reasons. And yet, despite that (or possibly in spite of that), a new setup has been installed in a different area of Tucson, which will bring even more food trucks together. The participating trucks are hoping there will be a better outcome with this location than with The Pit.
