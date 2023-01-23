Read full article on original website
KFOR
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma!
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma Saturday Night! Frozen precipitation chances going up early next week! Freezing rain, sleet and then snow all possible depending on how this all sets up next week.
News On 6
Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm
Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
KOKI FOX 23
Tuesday’s snow may accumulate even if it’s above freezing
TULSA, Okla. — The incoming storm system has lots of energy and moisture. What it will be lacking in Oklahoma is seriously cold air. However, we still expect a good snowfall out of it. Here’s how this can happen:. At cloud level, where the precipitation forms, the temperatures...
KFOR
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers
(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
news9.com
Oklahoma Crews Hope Beet Juice Creates Safer Roads During Winter Storm
As winter weather approaches, the Oklahoma Department of Public Works has found a new solution to frozen roads and bridges. Rather than just salting the roads, a new solution containing beets will be spread. This 10-percent concentrated beet juice and salt brine concoction coated 11 bridges on Sunday, according to...
cherokeephoenix.org
Tips for staying warm during cold winter weather for older adults
OKLAHOMA CITY – Older adults and those who are sick are more sensitive to colder temperatures. For these groups, even a home or apartment between 60°F and 65°F may not be warm enough to keep them safe from hypothermia. Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, a nonprofit clinic providing...
okcfox.com
OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
Closings and delays in Texoma — January 24, 2023
As snow continues to be predicted for Texoma, many schools, businesses, churches, and public services might delay opening or close their doors for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. You will find the delays and closings below as we receive them.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
okcfox.com
Traffic delays reported near airport after ranch dressing truck catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Westbound lanes of Airport Rd. near Macarthur will remain closed Wednesday morning as crews clean up the mess left behind after a semi-truck caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the semi-driver noticed his brakes were smoking around 6:30 Wednesday morning and pulled over.
KFOR
Winter Storm Timeline
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
KOCO
Warm ground temperatures could help winter weather moving into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The warm ground temperatures could help the winter weather that is moving into Oklahoma. Oklahomans are asking about the morning and evening commutes ahead of the winter weather. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates has been looking at this event closely. Open the video player above for...
okcfox.com
Luther Fire Department: Space heater starts fire, engulfs home in flames
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning. Firefighters say there were three people in the home in the 21000 block of NE 150th when the fire began. The homeowner noticed the space heater started sparking and attempted to put the fire out with water but was unsuccessful.
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
