Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm

Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tuesday’s snow may accumulate even if it’s above freezing

TULSA, Okla. — The incoming storm system has lots of energy and moisture. What it will be lacking in Oklahoma is seriously cold air. However, we still expect a good snowfall out of it. Here’s how this can happen:. At cloud level, where the precipitation forms, the temperatures...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma troopers checking for distracted drivers

(KTEN) — "Don't text and drive" is a phrase you hear often to ensure safety on the roads, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is making a special emphasis on that to finish the month. "We want to not catch anyone driving distracted," said OHP Capt. Scott Hampton. "Unfortunately, as...
DURANT, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Crews Hope Beet Juice Creates Safer Roads During Winter Storm

As winter weather approaches, the Oklahoma Department of Public Works has found a new solution to frozen roads and bridges. Rather than just salting the roads, a new solution containing beets will be spread. This 10-percent concentrated beet juice and salt brine concoction coated 11 bridges on Sunday, according to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OBI: Blood supply dangerously low due to winter weather cancellations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) says blood supply is dangerously low after winter weather led to donors canceling appointments and blood drives being delayed. OBI is asking donors to reschedule their appointments as the weather continues to clear due to critically low levels of blood...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Luther Fire Department: Space heater starts fire, engulfs home in flames

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning. Firefighters say there were three people in the home in the 21000 block of NE 150th when the fire began. The homeowner noticed the space heater started sparking and attempted to put the fire out with water but was unsuccessful.
LUTHER, OK
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE

