Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Jennifer Lopez Nearly Fell Off a Cliff While filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & Josh Duhamel Saved Her
Jennifer Lopez revealed she nearly “fell off a cliff” while filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. She made the admission during a game of “Who’s Who” with BuzzFeed as they went around the group — including Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Josh’s mom in the film — discussing who would take certain titles. Josh and J.Lo earned the title of “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take” — to which the “Jenny From The Block Singer” agreed, sans one shooting hiccup.
‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman’s Wife Laura Perlongo Suffers Miscarriage: ‘So Intense’
Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo revealed they suffered a miscarriage. The photographer/actress took to her Instagram on Friday, January 27 to share the heartbreaking news with a carousal of photos, including a snap of a positive pregnancy test. Laura subtly announced the miscarriage by appearing to discuss her decision to change a manicure.
