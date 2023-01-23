ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady has colorful response to questions about his football future

Just like it was last year, one of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason will once again be whether or not Tom Brady chooses to come back for a 24th season of pro football.

Brady’s contract with the Bucs is expiring in March, making him a free agent after spending the past three years in Tampa Bay. He could choose to sign with another team, return for a fourth season with the Bucs, or retire for the second time.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, co-host Jim Gray asked Brady about his football future, and the GOAT had a colorful response (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

So, there you have it.

Brady has maintained all along that he would take his time making a decision, especially after last year’s retirement and subsequent comeback just 41 days later.

Sounds like when he knows, we’ll know.

