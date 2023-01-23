ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 8

Valari E Zanghi
3d ago

We were warned not to go out ! And for something as trivial as FISH. People like this give the government reasons to control our lives. I am 74 years old and been in this area for 50 years. If there is a driving ban PAY ATTENTION.

Reply(1)
2
Thats right
3d ago

They ignored the ban. It is what it is. Survival of the fittest. This includes mental ability as well.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Mother speaks about losing her five children in house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mother spoke about the death of five of her six children in a New Year’s Eve house fire in Buffalo. The kids were with their great-grandparents for seven months while Kenise Robinson was getting out of a domestic violence situation. Robinson says she takes comfort in the fact her children’s donated organs will save lives and says she kept their personal items to remember them by.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

'Police officers doing heroic things': BPD releases body cam video from blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department released seven body cam videos on its Youtube page. The videos show officers working through treacherous conditions to rescue community members during the blizzard. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said he wanted people to have an inside look at what those officers...
BUFFALO, NY
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Fill ‘er up

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “In June 2022 I flew with Kevin D’Angelo in his Shark SeaRey from his home airport in Hamburg, N.Y. The plan was to meet up with several other SeaReys and float planes for some $100 seafood at Galene’s on Conesus Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes. We hadn’t been 10 minutes in the air when Kevin said he was going to get some gas. We dove (literally) down to land on this postage stamp piece of grass behind a Kwik Fill gas station in Strykersville and proceeded to join the cars and fill ‘er up. You can only imagine the stares from the non-flying vehicles.”
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

Five-month-old kittens come to Wake Up!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Connie, Chuck and Cora! They’re about five months old and were surrendered to Ten Lives Club. They’re from the same litter, and would probably do well with other cats, Ten Lives Club’s Kim LaRussa tells us. It’s not clear how they’ll do with dogs.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy