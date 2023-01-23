Read full article on original website
Valari E Zanghi
3d ago
We were warned not to go out ! And for something as trivial as FISH. People like this give the government reasons to control our lives. I am 74 years old and been in this area for 50 years. If there is a driving ban PAY ATTENTION.
Reply(1)
2
Thats right
3d ago
They ignored the ban. It is what it is. Survival of the fittest. This includes mental ability as well.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
WHEC TV-10
Mother speaks about losing her five children in house fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mother spoke about the death of five of her six children in a New Year’s Eve house fire in Buffalo. The kids were with their great-grandparents for seven months while Kenise Robinson was getting out of a domestic violence situation. Robinson says she takes comfort in the fact her children’s donated organs will save lives and says she kept their personal items to remember them by.
wutv29.com
North Tonawanda residents embrace 'typical' snow day after '22 blizzard
NORTH TONAWANDA -- The snow is falling across western New York tonight. It’s been a mostly calm January, giving many a break from the snow after last month’s deadly blizzard and November’s lake effect snowstorm. “If we could just have a couple inches here and there, I’m...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
WKBW-TV
'Police officers doing heroic things': BPD releases body cam video from blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department released seven body cam videos on its Youtube page. The videos show officers working through treacherous conditions to rescue community members during the blizzard. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said he wanted people to have an inside look at what those officers...
Buffalo police locate missing 48-year-old woman
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Buffalo Police Department announced that 48-year-old Camille Krumwiede was located safely.
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
Amherst man arrested in connection with Saturday murder of 24-year-old man
The Niagara Falls Police Department announced Thursday an arrest in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man.
Slippery commute expected, local crews to treat roads overnight
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could […]
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Fill ‘er up
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “In June 2022 I flew with Kevin D’Angelo in his Shark SeaRey from his home airport in Hamburg, N.Y. The plan was to meet up with several other SeaReys and float planes for some $100 seafood at Galene’s on Conesus Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes. We hadn’t been 10 minutes in the air when Kevin said he was going to get some gas. We dove (literally) down to land on this postage stamp piece of grass behind a Kwik Fill gas station in Strykersville and proceeded to join the cars and fill ‘er up. You can only imagine the stares from the non-flying vehicles.”
Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Buffalo Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old girl
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
WIVB
Five-month-old kittens come to Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Connie, Chuck and Cora! They’re about five months old and were surrendered to Ten Lives Club. They’re from the same litter, and would probably do well with other cats, Ten Lives Club’s Kim LaRussa tells us. It’s not clear how they’ll do with dogs.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
Buffalo police announce 17-year-old has been found
Police said Direll Jackson, aka Dante, was last seen on the 100 block of Deshler in Buffalo wearing a grey coat and lime green pants.
Comments / 8