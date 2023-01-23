Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “In June 2022 I flew with Kevin D’Angelo in his Shark SeaRey from his home airport in Hamburg, N.Y. The plan was to meet up with several other SeaReys and float planes for some $100 seafood at Galene’s on Conesus Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes. We hadn’t been 10 minutes in the air when Kevin said he was going to get some gas. We dove (literally) down to land on this postage stamp piece of grass behind a Kwik Fill gas station in Strykersville and proceeded to join the cars and fill ‘er up. You can only imagine the stares from the non-flying vehicles.”

