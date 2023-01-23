ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives

Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. "I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
wdkx.com

Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January

New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
wwnytv.com

State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
Poughkeepsie, NY
