New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Where Can You Get Income Based Tax Help in the Hudson Valley?
Who was the one that said the only think you can be guaranteed in life is death and taxes? The person who is most commonly credited with that quote is Benjamin Franklin. Each year people eagerly await their Federal and State tax refund. In order to get the refund, if you are owed one, you have to file your taxes.
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Will the Hudson Valley Outlaw Plastic Utensils and Ketchup Packs?
It may only be a matter of time before Hudson Valley restaurants are forbidden to give out plastic utensils and condiments. The Hudson Valley was one of the first places in the Empire State that outlawed styrofoam containers. Could plastic forks be next?. There has been a movement by many...
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State
This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on State’s Progress Combating COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. "I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January
New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The number of school districts under financial stress may be down in New York state, but three north country schools find themselves on that list. Both Lisbon Central and Colton-Pierrepont Central school districts in St. Lawrence County are susceptible to fiscal stress. This...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds! It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and […]
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
