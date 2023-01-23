Read full article on original website
Related
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
Inside Nova
Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir
Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir. The 55-year-old actress had a "physical reaction" to penning her new book 'Love, Pamela' because she gained a "puffy suit of armour", even though her regular diet regime didn't change. She said: "I went through kind of a crazy time writing...
Inside Nova
Alexander Skarsgard had difficulty casting for The Pack
Alexander Skarsgard found the casting process difficult for his movie 'The Pack'. The 46-year-old star is starring and directing in a film for the first time in his career and has been taken aback by the difficulties of filling out cast members for the thriller. Alexander told Collider: "It's been...
Inside Nova
Mary J Blige reveals morning mirror mantra
Mary J Blige tells herself she is “gorgeous” every morning in the mirror. The 52-year-old ‘No More Drama’ singer – who has battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her rough childhood and turbulent relationships – says the morning mantra has nothing to do with “vanity” and is part of her getting her life and head “together” after spending years mired in hard work that left her unable to enjoy success or love herself.
Inside Nova
John Legend shares adorable first photo with newborn baby girl
John Legend has shared his first photo with newborn baby Esti Maxine. The 44-year-old singer - who has children Luna, six, and Miles, four, with wife Chrissy Teigen - shared a beaming photo as he cradled his daughter just days after welcoming her into the world. Taking to Instagram with...
Inside Nova
'Oh my God. I’m freaking out. She’s like an icon'...These celebs were starstruck when meeting their idols
They say never meet your heroes as it will end in disappointment. But for these starstruck celebs it was an awe-inspiring experience. Find out which stars, like Kim Petras when she saw Madonna, were left dumbfounded in the presence of their idols…. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews...
Inside Nova
Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Pique has appeared to confirm his relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The former professional footballer, 35, has gone Instagram official with the 23-year-old PR student as he shared a picture of the pair cosying up together. Ex-Barcelona star Gerard didn't add a caption to his image. Shakira and Gerard...
Inside Nova
'We were friends first for a year and a half before we started dating...' These famous couples started off as just good friends!
You may have already met your future wife or husband without even realising. These celebrities found their happily ever after with a close friend after dating duds and losers. Find out which A-list couples, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, wasted so much time looking for 'the one' only to find they were right there in front of them...
Comments / 0