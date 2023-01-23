ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
Inside Nova

Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir

Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir. The 55-year-old actress had a "physical reaction" to penning her new book 'Love, Pamela' because she gained a "puffy suit of armour", even though her regular diet regime didn't change. She said: "I went through kind of a crazy time writing...
Inside Nova

Alexander Skarsgard had difficulty casting for The Pack

Alexander Skarsgard found the casting process difficult for his movie 'The Pack'. The 46-year-old star is starring and directing in a film for the first time in his career and has been taken aback by the difficulties of filling out cast members for the thriller. Alexander told Collider: "It's been...
Inside Nova

Mary J Blige reveals morning mirror mantra

Mary J Blige tells herself she is “gorgeous” every morning in the mirror. The 52-year-old ‘No More Drama’ singer – who has battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her rough childhood and turbulent relationships – says the morning mantra has nothing to do with “vanity” and is part of her getting her life and head “together” after spending years mired in hard work that left her unable to enjoy success or love herself.
Inside Nova

John Legend shares adorable first photo with newborn baby girl

John Legend has shared his first photo with newborn baby Esti Maxine. The 44-year-old singer - who has children Luna, six, and Miles, four, with wife Chrissy Teigen - shared a beaming photo as he cradled his daughter just days after welcoming her into the world. Taking to Instagram with...
Inside Nova

Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique has appeared to confirm his relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The former professional footballer, 35, has gone Instagram official with the 23-year-old PR student as he shared a picture of the pair cosying up together. Ex-Barcelona star Gerard didn't add a caption to his image. Shakira and Gerard...
Inside Nova

'We were friends first for a year and a half before we started dating...' These famous couples started off as just good friends!

You may have already met your future wife or husband without even realising. These celebrities found their happily ever after with a close friend after dating duds and losers. Find out which A-list couples, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, wasted so much time looking for 'the one' only to find they were right there in front of them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy