There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO