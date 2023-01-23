Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Bank with branches in Mississippi, Alabama slammed for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
WTVM
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New resources for Columbus State University and schools in Muscogee County are now on the way. “I have a 13-month-old baby girl at home, and I know there’s nothing more important than the safety, security, and opportunity for our kids,” says U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia.
GNTC Foundation awards spring scholarships
Note: The following item was provided by Georgia Northwestern Technical College for publication. – KtE The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $24,100 in scholarships for spring semester 2023 to 35 students. Each scholarship included an award between $350 and $1,000 to assist in paying for spring semester at GNTC. “We applaud these […] The post GNTC Foundation awards spring scholarships appeared first on Polk Today.
Georgia man located after damaged vehicle found at Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in NC, officials say
BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man was found Thursday after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:21 p.m. search crews located 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry, Berry was in a remote […]
Courthouse transactions 1/23/23
Marriages Jesus Antonio Meza Cobos to Sierra Shay Knapp Fiduciary Notes Heather Pafford named administratrix of the estate of Rebecca Faye Wehling Jennifer L. Ramsey named executrix of the estate of Juanita Gay Brant Kaitlyn D. Shaver named administratrix of the estate of Tyler Lane Nichols Dorothea Huffman named administratrix of the estate of William […] The post Courthouse transactions 1/23/23 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
MSCS cancels after-school activities and athletic events Friday in anticipation of the release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a letter to parents Thursday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they would be cancelling all after school activities Friday in preparation for the release of the Tyre Nichols death investigation video. The letter stated that the school district made their decisions "out of an abundance...
retailleader.com
Dollar General Pilots Mobile Clinics in Tennessee
Dollar General is the latest retailer to get into health care, opening mobile clinics outside three stores. The stores — all in Tennessee — will offer medical care in mobile clinics outside powered by DocGo. The retailer for several years has signaled it is preparing to enter the...
Hellbender: The Tennessee Valley's Giant Salamander!
There are very few species of giant salamanders in the whole world. They can be found in Japan, China, and, remarkably, in the Tennessee Valley. This freshwater salamander may have a scary name - but they're perfectly harmless. They just might frighten you a little if encountered (if you're lucky enough to encounter one), as they grow up to 2 to 3 feet in length and look like some ancient otherworldly creature. In fact, they are ancient: scientists believe they've been around 65 to 150 million years. Read along to find out about the elusive Hellbender: where it can be found and it's future in the Tennessee Valley.
