Jennifer Lopez Nearly Fell Off a Cliff While filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & Josh Duhamel Saved Her
Jennifer Lopez revealed she nearly “fell off a cliff” while filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. She made the admission during a game of “Who’s Who” with BuzzFeed as they went around the group — including Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Josh’s mom in the film — discussing who would take certain titles. Josh and J.Lo earned the title of “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take” — to which the “Jenny From The Block Singer” agreed, sans one shooting hiccup.
‘Catfish’ Star Nev Schulman’s Wife Laura Perlongo Suffers Miscarriage: ‘So Intense’
Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo revealed they suffered a miscarriage. The photographer/actress took to her Instagram on Friday, January 27 to share the heartbreaking news with a carousal of photos, including a snap of a positive pregnancy test. Laura subtly announced the miscarriage by appearing to discuss her decision to change a manicure.
