Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he hid from celebrities
Eddie Murphy says Michael Jackson was so shy he would hide from celebrities. The 61-year-old comic was a long-time friend of Michael’s and rose to fame doing impressions of the singer on ‘Saturday Night Live’, but the King of Pop was nowhere near as outgoing as the actor and Eddie said he got so overwhelmed with nerves at a movie night in the home of Rat Pack star Sammy Davis Jr he hid behind a door.
Nikki Bella wore wedding dress from John Cena engagement to marry Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella was "very honest" with Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear the wedding dress from her engagement to John Cena. The 39-year-old WWE legend - who tied the knot with the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional in August last year after making their relationship official back in March 2019 and announcing their engagement the following January.
Oscars to review ‘campaign procedures’ after Andrea Riseborough backlash
The film academy has announced a review of “campaign procedures” in the wake of a backlash to this year’s Oscar nominations. The British actor Andrea Riseborough gained a surprise best actress nod for her role in indie To Leslie after a grassroots campaign backed by A-listers including Kate Winslet, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Adams.
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud to star in boxing drama Giant
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud are to star in the boxing drama 'Giant'. The pair have signed up to star in the movie based on the British fighter 'Prince' Naseem Hamed and his ascent to world title glory under the guidance of his Irish-born trainer Brendan Ingle. The movie will...
'Oh my God. I’m freaking out. She’s like an icon'...These celebs were starstruck when meeting their idols
They say never meet your heroes as it will end in disappointment. But for these starstruck celebs it was an awe-inspiring experience. Find out which stars, like Kim Petras when she saw Madonna, were left dumbfounded in the presence of their idols…. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews...
Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir
Pamela Anderson gained 25 pounds while writing her memoir. The 55-year-old actress had a "physical reaction" to penning her new book 'Love, Pamela' because she gained a "puffy suit of armour", even though her regular diet regime didn't change. She said: "I went through kind of a crazy time writing...
John Legend shares adorable first photo with newborn baby girl
John Legend has shared his first photo with newborn baby Esti Maxine. The 44-year-old singer - who has children Luna, six, and Miles, four, with wife Chrissy Teigen - shared a beaming photo as he cradled his daughter just days after welcoming her into the world. Taking to Instagram with...
Mary J Blige reveals morning mirror mantra
Mary J Blige tells herself she is “gorgeous” every morning in the mirror. The 52-year-old ‘No More Drama’ singer – who has battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her rough childhood and turbulent relationships – says the morning mantra has nothing to do with “vanity” and is part of her getting her life and head “together” after spending years mired in hard work that left her unable to enjoy success or love herself.
Razzie Awards bosses apologise to Ryan Kiera Armstrong and announce rule change
Razzie awards bosses will no longer include under 18s in their shortlists. Organisers of the ceremony - which is formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards and gives tongue-in-cheek recognition to the worst of the film industry over the last year - have issued a formal apology to 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong after facing a backlash for nominating her for Worst Actress for her performance in movie flop 'Firestarter'.
Bella Ramsey is still adjusting to her own fame
Bella Ramsey has been startled by her own fame. The 19-year-old actress has recently returned home to England after attending the premiere of 'The Last of Us' in Los Angeles, and Bella admits that she's still adjusting to the attention of fans. She shared: "It's weirder seeing billboards locally than...
Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Pique has appeared to confirm his relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The former professional footballer, 35, has gone Instagram official with the 23-year-old PR student as he shared a picture of the pair cosying up together. Ex-Barcelona star Gerard didn't add a caption to his image. Shakira and Gerard...
Justin Bieber sells 15-year back catalogue ‘for $200m’
Justin Bieber has sold his 15-year music catalogue for a reported $200 million. The ‘Baby’ singer, 28, has followed in the footsteps of artists including Bob Dylan, Mick Fleetwood, Neil Young, Sting and Blondie singer Debbie Harry, who have sold interests in their music for fortunes in the last three years.
‘Paint Me Like One Of Your French Girls’…Can you guess the AI-generated celebs who have had the Picasso treatment?
According to Pablo Picasso, the innovative artist of the 20th century: “There is no abstract art. You must always start with something. Afterward you can remove all traces of reality.”. This seems to be the case for these AI-generated celebrities who have been reimagined in art form. Beauty queen...
'We were friends first for a year and a half before we started dating...' These famous couples started off as just good friends!
You may have already met your future wife or husband without even realising. These celebrities found their happily ever after with a close friend after dating duds and losers. Find out which A-list couples, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, wasted so much time looking for 'the one' only to find they were right there in front of them...
Cheryl thinks Sarah Harding used radio to contact her from beyond grave
Cheryl thinks her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding used the radio to contact her from the afterlife. The 39-year-old ‘Fight for This Love’ singer was devastated when Sarah died aged 39 in September 2021 from breast cancer but says she has become convinced she contacted her from beyond the grave by switching on Girls Aloud’s ‘Hear me Out’ song on her car stereo – which is also the title of Sarah’s memoir.
