Mary J Blige tells herself she is “gorgeous” every morning in the mirror. The 52-year-old ‘No More Drama’ singer – who has battled depression, drug and alcohol addiction and been scarred by her rough childhood and turbulent relationships – says the morning mantra has nothing to do with “vanity” and is part of her getting her life and head “together” after spending years mired in hard work that left her unable to enjoy success or love herself.

1 DAY AGO