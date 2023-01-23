Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest wanted man after crashing into cars
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested a man wanted on several local and federal warrants after crashing into two cars and running from officers Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth streets. The driver...
KSBW.com
Police search for Prunedale man accused of assaulting employee in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police are on the lookout for a man suspected of assaulting an employee of a business with a set of metal knuckles. According to police, the man wanted in connection to the assault is Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr., 38, of Prunedale. Police said the alleged...
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
KRON4
2 dead in crash where car burst into flames
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday,...
kingcityrustler.com
Soledad man arrested in King City for rape, kidnapping
SALINAS VALLEY — Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to determine if there are additional victims of a rape suspect. On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photograph of Soledad resident Uri Deleon Carcamo, 21, who was arrested Jan. 23 in King City on charges of rape and kidnapping for the purpose of rape.
KRON4
5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
KSBW.com
15 arrests made in south Monterey County after probation and parole compliance checks
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Probation Department conducted probation and parole compliance checks in all south Monterey County cities which resulted in 15 probation or parole violation arrests. According to Officers the search was conducted Thursday and Involved the King City Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Soledad...
KRON4
Police respond to armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an incident involving an armed robbery on Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police were called to the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard due to reports of an armed robbery just before 11 a.m. A victim was shot during the altercation, and has since been taken to a local hospital. At this time, the suspects are still at large, according to police.
Suspect in 2021 SF Haight Street murder arrested in Milpitas
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in a fatal 2021 San Francisco stabbing was arrested Friday in Milpitas, the San Francisco Police Department announced. Meredith Dechert, 27, is accused of killing a 65-year-old man on Sept. 8, 2021. The stabbing happened at approximately 6:00 a.m. in the area of Haight Street and Shrader Street. A […]
KSBW.com
North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of Owen Avenue after being granted a search warrant. Police were granted the warrant after reports of suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment. Marina Police searched the home with a K9 unit and were alerted to a ghost The post Marina man arrested for ghost gun and child endangerment appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man who died by suicide at Santa Rita Jail can't afford his body's release
HAYWARD, Calif. - The family of a Hayward man who died by suicide this month at Santa Rita Jail said they can't afford to pay for his body's release until the cremation they desire is paid for in full. Angelina Moreno, a family friend of Stephen Lofton, 38, said his...
KSBW.com
Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
Family member confirms identity of victim killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY -- In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday, family members who received unimaginably terrible news or still hadn't heard from loved ones tried to cope at the reunification center at IDES Hall on Main Street.The San Mateo County Sheriff confirmed seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in two separate shootings at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, with the suspect allegedly responsible in custody after turning himself in to authorities. The reunification center was set up by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office after the magnitude...
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey county. According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 19 at around 9:30 pm, deputies from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 Block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, on a report of a family disturbance.
montereycountyweekly.com
People are still dying inside Monterey County Jail.
Last year was an election year for the role of Monterey County sheriff, a role that includes not just law enforcement but also corrections, with the responsibility of running the Monterey County Jail. During an election year, naturally, there was a lot of attention on how candidates would improve conditions for inmates.
Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident The post Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0