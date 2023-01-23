Read full article on original website
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Truck carrying Amazon packages overturns in New Hampshire
SALISBURY, N.H. — A box truck carrying Amazon packages overturned on a New Hampshire roadway early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police posted a video of the scene on Old Turnpike Road in Salisbury on their Facebook page. The video showed a slush-covered roadway as authorities warned motorists the...
whdh.com
2 NH residents charged with abandoning dog found on bridge
SHELBURNE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with a dog that was found abandoned on the edge of a bridge. Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, were arrested on cruelty to animal charges for abandoning the dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne. Both are due back in court in March.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
WMUR.com
Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges
CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
Man in custody after attempting to evade officers in York, police say
YORK, Maine — A man who is wanted on charges in New Hampshire has been taken into custody by York police Monday, after he reportedly evaded officers and waved a knife. Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, York Communications received a 911 "abandoned call" from a home on South Side Road in York, a news release from the York Police Department said Tuesday.
WMUR.com
16-year-old injured in snowmobile crash; officials preach rider safety
CHICHESTER, N.H. — Officials are reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as more people are expected head outside to take advantage of the fresh powder. The reminder for people to ride within their capabilities and to always wear safety gear follows a crash in Chichester. A 16-year-old from Allenstown was...
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused of shooting woman in head set for January 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man accused of killing a woman in Jackson said nothing in court Friday as his trial was scheduled for next January. Brandon Mitchell has not been indicted, but he has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors have not commented on the nature of the relationship between Mitchell and Esmae Doucette, 23, the woman he's accused of killing, other than to say this is a case of domestic violence.
WMTW
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
PERU, Maine — A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
WMUR.com
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
whdh.com
Police: NH man arrested after returning to McDonald’s with axe after being told restaurant was closed
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Webster, New Hampshire, is facing simple assault and trespassing charges after he allegedly confronted fast food employees with an axe, according to police in Manchester. Eric Mayville was arrested hours after officers were first called to the McDonald’s on Hanover Street late Sunday...
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
WMTW
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
