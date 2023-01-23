Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
WILX-TV
Authorities identify suspect accused of stabbing 14-year-old Springfield Township girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old man arrested for reportedly stabbing a girl from Springfield Township Wednesday. Julian Antonio Pinedo of Monmouth, Ill. was arraigned Thursday and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder. The victim told authorities she met...
KWQC
Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
ourquadcities.com
Former resident charged in apartment fire
A former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline was charged with setting the complex on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. At 10:12 a.m.., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, a 16-unit multi-family apartment complex known as Timber Knoll Apartments. Moline Fire and Police personnel responded and located an active fire in the apartment complex which was later brought under control by the fire department, according to a release from Moline Police.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison
A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting
A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
Police recover money, wig, medical supplies during search warrant on Madison Russo's apartment
The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage. As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid...
KCRG.com
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
KWQC
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Jan. 10 found a Galesburg woman accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states not guilty by reason of insanity. Diane J. Wall, 58, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services at least until a status...
WQAD
Suspect arrested after domestic dispute, police chase in Rock Island Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in jail after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire and a short police chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. At about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street after a domestic...
ourquadcities.com
Stolen Kia rammed squad car in pursuit Tuesday, police allege
A stolen Kia rammed a police squad car during a pursuit on Tuesday, according to a news release from Moline Police. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moline Police responded to a call from a person in the 700 block of 51st Street, Moline, to report a Kia Sportage had been stolen.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
25newsnow.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG (25 News Now) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of attempted murder for a shooting that happened in Galesburg almost a year ago. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated about an hour before returning guilty verdicts against Brandon Wilson, who was arrested for shooting someone in the torso at the Belle Isle Apartments on North West Street in Galesburg on March 3, 2022.
KWQC
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
Comments / 0