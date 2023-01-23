ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Muscatine woman hit 17-year-old with vehicle

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine woman was charged after police say she hit a 17-year-old with her vehicle. Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Muscatine police responded on Jan. 13, to reports of a collision...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Former resident charged in apartment fire

A former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline was charged with setting the complex on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. At 10:12 a.m.., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, a 16-unit multi-family apartment complex known as Timber Knoll Apartments. Moline Fire and Police personnel responded and located an active fire in the apartment complex which was later brought under control by the fire department, according to a release from Moline Police.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport man gets 20 years in prison

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:20 pm tonight, witnesses reported a heavy police presence on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Crews have blocked off access to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE. Police have not released any more information at this time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Stolen Kia rammed squad car in pursuit Tuesday, police allege

A stolen Kia rammed a police squad car during a pursuit on Tuesday, according to a news release from Moline Police. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moline Police responded to a call from a person in the 700 block of 51st Street, Moline, to report a Kia Sportage had been stolen.
MOLINE, IL
25newsnow.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of attempted murder for a shooting that happened in Galesburg almost a year ago. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated about an hour before returning guilty verdicts against Brandon Wilson, who was arrested for shooting someone in the torso at the Belle Isle Apartments on North West Street in Galesburg on March 3, 2022.
GALESBURG, IL

