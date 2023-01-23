John Ball Zoo isn't as 'closed for season' as you might think

Technically speaking, John Ball Zoo is closed for the winter.

The zoo isn't open to the general public from November to March, but that doesn't mean there's nothing happening.

"We have guided tours that go through different sections of the zoo, so you do get a chance to see the animals and what they do in winter," says Jaimie Rocalla, Animal Care Supervisor at John Ball Zoo.

In fact, John Ball Zoo is an exciting place right now— especially if you're a red panda.

The zoo's Red Panda Encounter allows guests to see the creatures up close, as they enjoy the winter weather.

"They love our cold weather this time of year because they're native to the Himalayas," said Rocalla. "They really enjoy the snow."

A surprising fact about the red panda? It's not a panda!

Giant pandas belong to the bear family, unlike the red pandas, which don't really belong to any family in particular.

"They're kind of an oddball species, but they're most closely related to things like raccoons or skunks," said Rocalla.

However, they do like eating bamboo— they even have a special wristbone that acts like an extra thumb, which allows them to hold bamboo much easier.

These red pandas might be adorable, but they're also endangered. John Ball Zoo is doing what it can to help.

"The zoo helps support Red Panda Network with some of these funds," said Rocalla, who added that RPN works to reforest the red panda's natural habitat.

To learn more about the Red Panda Experience at John Ball Zoo, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube