ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PGX6_0kOk6Shw00

Police investigate bank robbery in West Rogers Park 00:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.

The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.

The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OC9wl_0kOk6Shw00
FBI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUiPW_0kOk6Shw00
FBI

The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.

The FBI released photos of the suspects.

No one has been apprehended.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Two arrested in West Ridge, Rogers Park robberies; neighbors demand more police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents on the city's North Side are calling for more police, after two teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in West Ridge and Rogers Park Wednesday morning.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, this is an issue we have been tracking for months.Fortunately, police believe they have the suspects responsible for the terrifying crime spree Wednesday morning — but residents here are still waiting to hear if more police resources will be dedicated to the neighborhoods, where violent robberies are on the rise.Call after call after call to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

93-year-old woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 93-year-old woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in Chicago, according to police. The woman was hit around 12:20 p.m. in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue. This is in the city’s Austin neighborhood. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Scammers claim to be Chase Bank, steal thousands from Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Huge chunks of money were transferred in an instant. That's how a wire works.A Chicago salon owner said a scammer tricked him into sending one - $19,000 gone in a flash. It left today's payroll in jeopardy.Morning Insider Lauren Victory showed us he's not the only victim in the area.Salon DJ stylists make people feel beautiful, while ugliness lurks in the boss's office.They got a call from a number for Chase Bank, which is why salon owner Daniel Janicek said he didn't suspect anything as he walked into work. A fake banker somehow manipulated the caller ID...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning.    They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect in court Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)--  The father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday. Robert Crimo Jr. is accused of reckless conduct for sponsoring his then-19 year old son's application for a gun license.Prosecutors have said Robert Crimo III attempted suicide by machete in April 2019, and in September of that year was accused by a family member of making threats to "kill everyone," and that his father was aware.  Robert Crimo III, faces dozens of charges for killing seven people and wounding dozens more in the Fourth of July mass shooting. A preliminary hearing was set for February 16 at 11 a.m.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man robbed by gunmen twice in a matter of months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man said Chicago is not safe after he was robbed while walking to work at an elementary school, and it's the second time it's happened to him in less than six months.Justin Purnell was walking at 87th and Creiger, heading to Caldwell Elementary School early Thursday morning. An SUV came speeding down the street, then stopped, and four men jumped out of it.Two of the men pointed guns at him and demanded his wallet, phone, Apple watch and book bag."I was thinking maybe they were just going to shoot me because that just happens. Like, I've heard many incidents of people get shot even after they've given everything up," Purnell said.Purnell wasn't hurt. He said he was also robbed in October while walking to work.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Angelika Cano-Peralta: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Wednesday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Angelika Cano-Peralta was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in the 3400 block of West Pershing Road in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police say it is unknown what clothing Angelika was wearing when she...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob cab driver outside River North hotel

Chicago — A group of men armed with rifles and handguns robbed a cab driver as he picked up a passenger in River North overnight. The cabbie, 49, was outside the Hyatt Place Chicago hotel, 66 West Illinois, when a white SUV pulled up next to him around 5 a.m., according to a Chicago police report.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Georgis Catering on Southwest Side near Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Flames engulfed a catering business on the Southwest Side near Midway Airport overnight.Heavy smoke and flames were shooting through the roof of a two-floor catering business, Georgis Catering, on Central Avenue just a block north of 65th Street. One firefighter was taken to a local hospital. Georgis Catering is a family-owned business that was started in the 19'40s. Georgis Catering provides 2,000 meals every day to seniors through Catholic Charities and other senior centers in the surrounding suburbs.A longtime employee told CBS 2 that 17 centers that rely on their meals have been impacted by the fire. "It's sad," manager Jose...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit

The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday after he was charged last month with “recklessly” helping his son obtain a gun permit. Robert Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, appeared in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland during Thursday’s status of preliminary hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Man fatally stabbed during fight in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during physical altercation with another man in Washington Heights Wednesday night. The incident took place at the near 10000 block of South Winston Avenue around 11:45 p.m. The man got into a physical altercation with another individual who then produced a knife and stabbed him […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
141K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy