Linthicum Heights, MD

Three wanted for ATM thefts in Anne Arundel Co.

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

Three wanted for attempted ATM thefts in Linthicum 00:28

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for three people who attempted to steal an ATM from outside of Green Point Wellness in Linthicum Monday morning.

Officers said an ATM fell off a truck as they were getting away at the intersection of Elkridge Landing Road and Nursery Road around 5 a.m.

Police said evidence shows that three people dislodged an ATM by striking it with a pickup truck, and then the ATM was loaded into the back of the truck.

As the three men wearing black clothing and ski masks took off, the ATM fell off the truck.

Police said the ATM was originally free-standing at the side of the Green Point Wellness.

It didn't appear any cash was taken from the machine.

Comments / 2

Kareem Jordan
3d ago

the song thieves in this town the ATMs are for the people not just for three people I hope they catch him soon crime doesn't pay

Reply
7
Mary Jane Behner
3d ago

Not so smart considering the nsa police across the street and cameras everywhere! Glad they didn’t succeed!

Reply
8
 

