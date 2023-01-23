ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Who has the most? Snow totals for January 23, 2023

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON - Several towns in Massachusetts had plowable snow from Monday's storm.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service , Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers .

Ashburnham 7.5 inches
Plainfield 7.0
Peabody 6.5
Ashby 6.3
Fitchburg 6.1
Rowe 6.0
Lynn 6.0
Gloucester 6.0
Pepperell 5.6
Lexington 5.2
Athol 5.0
Newburyport 5.0
Salem 4.5
Reading 4.5
Worcester 4.0
Chicopee 3.1
Franklin 3.0

