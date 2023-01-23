ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury pool counties selected in Delphi, Indiana murder trial of Richard Allen

By CBS Chicago Team
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We now know where the jury will be selected from in Richard Allen's murder trial.

He's the man accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana. Lawyers in the case have agreed to select jurors from St. Joseph County and Allen County.

Trial will be held at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi. Earlier this month, Allen was led into the courthouse for a hearing.

The judge agreed to have jurors bused in from other counties for the high-profile trial. Allen is accused of murdering teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German back in 2017.

