"The electrification of cars on the road is sweeping the auto industry as pressure mounts to reverse the impact of climate change and now the Big Apple is getting in on the action.New York City is proposing requirements for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to have 100 percent electric vehicle fleets by the year 2030. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement and expects the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission to oversee the regulatory changes.The move garnered some initial support from executives at both Uber and Lyft."We are excited to partner with New York City on our journey," Paul Augustine,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO