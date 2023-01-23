Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Musk, top Biden aides meet in Washington, talk electric cars
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a pair of top aides to President Joe Biden met in Washington on Friday to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification. Musk and Biden did not meet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pushes for Uber and Lyft to Go Fully Electric by 2030
"The electrification of cars on the road is sweeping the auto industry as pressure mounts to reverse the impact of climate change and now the Big Apple is getting in on the action.New York City is proposing requirements for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to have 100 percent electric vehicle fleets by the year 2030. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement and expects the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission to oversee the regulatory changes.The move garnered some initial support from executives at both Uber and Lyft."We are excited to partner with New York City on our journey," Paul Augustine,...
FDA Eases Rules for Blood Donations for Gay Men
The Food and Drug Administration is changing its policy to make it easier for gay men to donate blood.
Albia Newspapers
Got an Extra Chromosome? It Could Harm You
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered a serious risk for folks who have an extra X or Y chromosome. Those with the genetic condition known as supernumerary sex chromosome aneuploidy have a risk for blood clots in a deep vein or lung that’s four or five times higher than usual, a new study shows.
Albia Newspapers
Mom's Exposure to Dirty Air in Pregnancy Could Harm a Toddler's Development
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A mother-to-be's exposure to air pollution during pregnancy may have a lasting impact on her baby's brain development, new research indicates. Toddlers scored lower on assessments for thinking, motor and language skills when their mothers had more exposure to pollutants during pregnancy, according...
Comments / 0