ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Objections raised over DOT's painting over art in Washington Heights tunnel

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANpaq_0kOk6CpY00

Objections raised over DOT painting over art in Washington Heights tunnel 02:04

NEW YORK -- Have efforts to clean up a tunnel that connects commuters to the subway been taken too far? That is how some feel after the Department of Transportation painted over iconic artwork in upper Manhattan.

Needles and plenty of garbage lined the floor of 191st Street Tunnel in Washington Heights . Calls by community leaders to clean up it up were answered by the DOT over the weekend -- and then some.

The floor was swept clean and fresh paint now coats the walls that street art regaled for years.

"I was instantly shocked. I was like, wow," resident Ivan Minaya said.

"It's different. Before more better, more happy," another person said.

"We never talked about painting the tunnel. That was not part of the plan. There should be community notification and input in a process," said City Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa.

READ MORE : Multi-agency team created to clean up needles in Washington Heights subway tunnel

De La Rosa said the tunnel and its artistic trimmings are iconic in the community, so much so the movie "In the Heights" shot a scene there.

"There's definitely a generation, I would say a younger generation that I'm probably part of, that feels like a part of our history was erased," De La Rosa said.

"I like the street art. It has been street art since I was a little girl," a resident said.

"The artwork was brilliant. The artwork was absolutely brilliant," another said.

And it's already making a comeback as tagging covers some of the recently blanked canvas. Resident Milagros Henriquez said as of 9 p.m. on Sunday she saw nothing but eggshell.

"It looked much fresher and safer," Henriquez said. "Get the graffiti off. I'm sorry, it's beautiful, but they could do it someplace else."

The DOT told CBS2 on Monday the cleaning is the first step towards creating a new art project for the tunnel.

"We put a primer paint in this area for the purpose that we're going to be inviting local artists, local institutions to do the job," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the search begins this week, so bright, bold artwork representative of the community can once again greet locals.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Times Square installs new "Let's be blunt" no smoking signs after marijuana complaints

NEW YORK -- Times Square officials have installed a series of signs reminding pot smokers they cannot light up in the Crossroads of the World. The information campaign gets right to the point, with some signs saying, "Let's be blunt. No smoking in the plazas."Other signs simply remind people that smoking of any kind is prohibited in the public plaza, which is in accordance with the Smoke Free Air Act. The signs are the result of many complaints about the odor of marijuana and smoke. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA report shows 16 percent drop in subway crimes since Oct. 2022

NEW YORK -- New numbers came out Friday on subway safety. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and the MTA report a drop in subway crime from the fall to now. Subway riders are reacting, along with those who believe there's still much left to be improved on.As subway ridership rises, the NYPD reports a 16% drop in subway crime from last Oct. 25-Jan. 22 of this year. It's considered by the NYPD as the second lowest crime rate in this three month time period in recorded history, going back to 1995. "I can't tell New Yorkers that they can feel safe. I'm not going to even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Internet access for some of New York's neediest residents to be announced in Eric Adams' state of the city

New York City’s new direct-to-inbox PR gambit isn’t your only chance to hear straight from Mayor Eric Adams. He’s delivering the State of the City address Thursday, where he’ll likely run down the administration’s accomplishments in its first year – City & State took at look at that too – and preview some new initiatives for 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds

Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fed up NYC merchants set up private patrols to combat crime

A group of Bronx merchants got so fed up with rampant crime in New York City that they took matters into their own hands — hiring private security guards to keep order on a bustling commercial strip. The five-person  “Ambassadors Program” is being run by the Fordham Road Business Improvement District Wednesdays through Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The unarmed ambassadors’ mandate is to patrol the borough’s busiest shopping district, along Fordham Road from Jerome Avenue to Washington Avenue. They will meet and greet merchants and customers to act as a deterrent to thieves but also serve as additional eyes throughout the Fordham...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigators probing if illegal businesses were in fire-damaged Queens home

NEW YORK -- There is new information on a fire that injured 18 children in Queens on Wednesday at what police say is an unlicensed day care.Investigators think a lithium-ion battery started the fire, and on Thursday the state launched an investigation.Officials say more than 20 people were hurt in the fire on Wednesday, including a 1-year-old boy.CBS2 has learned the day care center in the basement was not licensed."I use to see children going in and out," neighbor Jasper Cipolla said.There was outrage on Thursday, after nearly 20 kids who were in the basement of the two-story home suffered...
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

New York City Now Has Its Own ‘Little L.A.’ Neighborhood…Apparently

As NYC opens its first legal marijuana dispensary, sober bars continue popping up everywhere, and veganuary took over menus across the city, it’s starting to become harder to deny that California trends haven’t been seeping their way into NYC’s framework. After the New York Times released Is New York Turning Into Los Angeles? by Michael M. Grynbaum, as hesitant as we are to admit, we have to wonder if Grynbaum’s got a point. So where is the supposed Little L.A. (‘LiLA’) in NYC? According to Grynbaum, it’s the new NoHo—former neighborhood of Basquiat and Mapplethorpe, he makes sure to mention. He references L.A. businesses like Gjelina, Reformation and Goop that have taken up shop in the area. Moreover, famous NYC institutions like the Jane have even shuttered with plans to become an NYC outpost for the exclusive West Coast private members club, San Vicente Bungalows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
143K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy