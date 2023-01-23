ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Two Carolina Springs students charged with making direct threats against others

Lexington, SC 01/25/2023 – Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. The students, whose names will not be released because they are under age 18, used an app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. After investigating the incident with the assistance of the school district, these Two students were identified.
LEXINGTON, SC
Kinetic Derby Day practice session will close Meeting Street Saturday morning

West Columbia, SC 01/27/2023 (Paul Kirby) - The City of West Columbia, SC is having a test run for their annual Kinetic Derby Day this Saturday, They will also be featuring iMAGINE Upstate's TEST RUN for the obstacle course, The activities start Saturday, January 28, 9-10 AM, followed by a build event at the Richland Library, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington deputies asking the public for tips on man who committed an act of domestic violence

Lexington, SC 01/27/2023 – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are hoping that the public will be able to help them find a man they say committed an act of domestic violence. According to investigators, after thoroughly looking into this matter, they were able to present the evidence they gathered to a judge who then issued a bench warrant for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory. To date, deputies have been unable to locate Gregory to take him into custody so that he can answer these charges in court.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Cayce Police Department searching for man accused of Petit Larceny on Wanted Wednesday

Cayce, SC 01/25/2023 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the City of Cayce’s Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man that they’ve had a warrant for since the fall of 2021. Each week, the Police Department publishes the information of a fugitive that they’ve obtained a warrant/s for but have been unable to locate for one reason or another. It’s their hope that someone will recognize the fugitive from justice featured that week and make a tip that would lead to an arrest. To date, they have had several instances where they were able to locate and capture alleged criminals who have been evading them for long periods of time.
CAYCE, SC

