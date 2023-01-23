Cayce, SC 01/25/2023 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the City of Cayce’s Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man that they’ve had a warrant for since the fall of 2021. Each week, the Police Department publishes the information of a fugitive that they’ve obtained a warrant/s for but have been unable to locate for one reason or another. It’s their hope that someone will recognize the fugitive from justice featured that week and make a tip that would lead to an arrest. To date, they have had several instances where they were able to locate and capture alleged criminals who have been evading them for long periods of time.

