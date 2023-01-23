Read full article on original website
swlexledger.com
Former Lexington County probationary cadet arrested by Columbia Police for DUI
Lexington, SC 01/27/2023 - Columbia Police officers arrested a former Lexington County probationary cadet Wednesday in connection with an off-duty traffic collision that happened Jan. 15. Robert Garofalo, 43, is charged with felony DUI, according to arrest warrants. “There is a trust that comes with working in the law enforcement...
swlexledger.com
Brookland-Cayce High School will induct its newest Hall of Fame member next month
West Columbia, SC 01/25/2024 - Brookland-Cayce High School will induct its newest Hall of Fame member next month. Linda Bundrick-Brown will be honored February 2 at the Annual Brookland-Cayce High School Educator Hall of Fame Gala. The event will be held at Seawell’s in Columbia. Bundrick-Brown officially retired from...
swlexledger.com
Two Carolina Springs students charged with making direct threats against others
Lexington, SC 01/25/2023 – Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. The students, whose names will not be released because they are under age 18, used an app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. After investigating the incident with the assistance of the school district, these Two students were identified.
swlexledger.com
Kinetic Derby Day practice session will close Meeting Street Saturday morning
West Columbia, SC 01/27/2023 (Paul Kirby) - The City of West Columbia, SC is having a test run for their annual Kinetic Derby Day this Saturday, They will also be featuring iMAGINE Upstate's TEST RUN for the obstacle course, The activities start Saturday, January 28, 9-10 AM, followed by a build event at the Richland Library, 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM.
swlexledger.com
Lexington deputies asking the public for tips on man who committed an act of domestic violence
Lexington, SC 01/27/2023 – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are hoping that the public will be able to help them find a man they say committed an act of domestic violence. According to investigators, after thoroughly looking into this matter, they were able to present the evidence they gathered to a judge who then issued a bench warrant for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory. To date, deputies have been unable to locate Gregory to take him into custody so that he can answer these charges in court.
swlexledger.com
Off-duty Lexington County firefighter helps rescue man from burning home
Lexington, SC 01/27/2023. – Lexington County Firefighter Zachary Pfentner wasn’t planning on running into any burning buildings on his day off, but one Lexington family is thankful that he did. On the morning of Dec. 28, Pfentner said he was driving down Boiling Springs Road heading toward Pond...
swlexledger.com
Cayce Police Department searching for man accused of Petit Larceny on Wanted Wednesday
Cayce, SC 01/25/2023 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the City of Cayce’s Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man that they’ve had a warrant for since the fall of 2021. Each week, the Police Department publishes the information of a fugitive that they’ve obtained a warrant/s for but have been unable to locate for one reason or another. It’s their hope that someone will recognize the fugitive from justice featured that week and make a tip that would lead to an arrest. To date, they have had several instances where they were able to locate and capture alleged criminals who have been evading them for long periods of time.
