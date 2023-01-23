Read full article on original website
'Broken Arrow Neighbors' Launches New Program To Provide Clothes To Clients
Broken Arrow Neighbors, an organization dedicated to helping families in financial need, is expanding its services. The organization has launched a new program called 'Crane’s Closet.' It’s designed to give clothes to the organization's clients. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.
Every Rogers County School Now Staffed With School Resource Officer
Every school in Rogers County now has a School Resource Officer. Deputy Sheldon Morgan at Inola Public Schools said his job involves more than just keeping kids safe. It’s about being a resource for them and someone they feel comfortable talking to. Morgan is a Rogers County Deputy in...
Tulsa Public Schools Interviewing Applicants To Represent District 2
Tulsa Public Schools is interviewing candidates for the District 2 seat. That district includes Booker T. High School and a number of other schools. Thursday night was the second night of interviews and ten applicants are being interviewed.
Three Warming Shelters Open In Tulsa
The City of Tulsa has three warming shelters open. People can go to John 3:16 Mission, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and the Tulsa County emergency shelter. If you see someone outside in the cold, you can click here and fill out an outreach request form online.
Lowe Family Young Scholars
January is National Mentors Month. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday. Lowe Family Young Scholars Executive Director Michael Secora reminded the audience just how important mentors are. At Lowe Family Young Scholars, mentors play a key role in assisting academically promising, yet economically disadvantaged students in the Bartlesville Public School...
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'
The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness
A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
Sand Springs Firefighters Rescue Dog At Shell Lake
Some firefighters helped reunite a dog with its owner Thursday, thanks to the power of GPS. The owners were able to track down Merlin's location thanks to his GPS collar, but weren't quite able to get to him without some help. The 140-pound Great Pyranese had adventured out to the...
Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Watch: Broadway Actress Discusses 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Musical In Tulsa
The Broadway musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" is celebrating it's 50th anniversary and the show is currently touring here at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center through this weekend. The actress who plays Mary Magdalene in the show, Faith Jones, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about what the...
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
1 In Custody After Allegedly Leading OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a person is in custody on Friday accused of leading troopers on an early morning chase that ended in Tulsa. According to troopers, the pursuit started north of Glenpool before the driver got onto Highway 75, eventually reaching speeds of around 100 MPH. Troopers say...
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
2 Dead After Murder-Suicide At Broken Arrow Home, Police Say
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Broken Arrow home Thursday, police said. Police said during a welfare check, they found a woman dead inside of the home and a man with a knife, which led to a standoff. During the standoff, the man died from a self-inflicted...
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
Multiple Car Tires Damaged Near Exit On Broken Arrow Expressway
Around a dozen people driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Wednesday are frustrated after hitting a pot hole that blew out their tires. They were all going east near the Utica exit. Nicole Klopp said she was driving eastbound on the BA Expressway near the Uitca exit when she...
Broken Arrow Gets Some Snow After Mostly Rainy Day
Many Broken Arrow residents described Tuesday's weather as a "dreary drizzle." People said it was stay inside, lazy day weather that's perfect for a nap. The rain has been consistent since around 3 p.m. and although it was spotty at times, it was never heavy. The weather didn't deter people...
Crews Repair Pothole That Damaged Cars On Broken Arrow Expressway
Construction crews were out fixing a big pothole on the Broken Arrow Expressway, after several people reported driving over it and getting flat tires. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more.
