kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
kmaland.com
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha
(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/24): Glenwood, D-S, Tri-Center, Bedford among big winners
(KMAland) -- Kayden Anderson’s free throws lifted Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig beat Harlan in OT, Tri-Center upset Treynor, Bedford won in a rout, Clarinda won in Missouri & more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 74 Creston 72. Risto Lappala had 23 points while Logyn Eckheart added...
kmaland.com
AHSTW has perfect night in Treynor, claims outright second in WIC dual standings
(Treynor) -- AHSTW went 3-0 in duals at Treynor Tuesday to secure outright second place in the Western Iowa Conference regular season standings. The Vikings beat Treynor 42-39, Missouri Valley 39-32 and Riverside 51-28. “I think all three duals, on paper, were gonna be really close,” AHSTW head coach Evan...
kmaland.com
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Felder to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
kmaland.com
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life MemorialName:Levi RacinePronunciation: Age:25From:Shenandoah, Io…
kmaland.com
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
kmaland.com
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa
Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Knights of Columbus to host fundraiser breakfast for new Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center
(Shenandoah) -- The Knights of Columbus is hosting a fundraiser breakfast Sunday. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center’s new facility, according to Knights of Columbus member Leroy Vrbsky. “We’re having a breakfast for the new pregnancy center in Shenandoah...
kmaland.com
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak school officials pleased with current classroom staffing situation
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is sitting in a comfortable position staffing-wise as they begin to enter the prime hiring stages for the next school year. That's the message from Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Junior-Senior High School Curriculum Director Leanna Fluckey, who...
kmaland.com
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
kmaland.com
New Shen laundromat gives downtown area clean new look
(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one. Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News business has been brisk since Monday's soft opening.
kmaland.com
Shen water main break reported
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. UPDATE -- Water has been restored, but the impacted areas are under a boil order until Friday morning. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in single-vehicle accident in Page County
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday. The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
