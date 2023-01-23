ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdock, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
TABOR, IA
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside

(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
SIDNEY, IA
Men's College Basketball (1/26): NWMSU rolls, Kansas City beats Omaha

(KMAland) -- Kansas City edged Omaha while Northwest Missouri State recorded a blowout win in regional men's college basketball action Thursday. Iowa (12-8, 4-5): The Hawkeyes' game-winning shot fell short in a 63-61 loss to Michigan State (14-7, 6-3). Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points while Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Connor McCaffery recorded five points and eight rebounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
RED OAK, IA
Nebraska adds Felder to staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
Glenwood district patrons nix GRC elementary option

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood School District residents are making their opinions known on one proposal for addressing elementary facility needs. Back in November, the Glenwood School Board commissioned Clark and Enersen of Lincoln for pre-bond and post bond programming, conceptual design and construction of the district's final phase of its long-range facilities plan. Options for the last phase included renovation of a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus into an elementary facility. But, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News preliminary feedback indicated patrons weren't in favor of the GRC option.
GLENWOOD, IA
Timothy R. Northup, 59, of Carson, Iowa

Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation Location:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials:The family will direct memorial contributions. Funeral Home:Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa.
CARSON, IA
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah

Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Evelyn Sowers, 97 of Emerson, Iowa

Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, Red Oak, IA. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
James Achenbach, 88 of Thurman, IA

Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
THURMAN, IA
Red Oak school officials pleased with current classroom staffing situation

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say the district is sitting in a comfortable position staffing-wise as they begin to enter the prime hiring stages for the next school year. That's the message from Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz and Junior-Senior High School Curriculum Director Leanna Fluckey, who...
RED OAK, IA
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA

Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
CARSON, IA
New Shen laundromat gives downtown area clean new look

(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one. Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News business has been brisk since Monday's soft opening.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Shen water main break reported

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. UPDATE -- Water has been restored, but the impacted areas are under a boil order until Friday morning. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Shenandoah man killed in single-vehicle accident in Page County

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday. The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

