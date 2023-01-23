(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one. Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News business has been brisk since Monday's soft opening.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO