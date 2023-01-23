Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow
Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obamacare sign-ups soar to record 16.3 million for 2023
A record 16.3 million people flocked to the Affordable Care Act exchanges for 2023 coverage, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. Open enrollment on the federal exchange and most state marketplaces ran from November 1 to January 15. But those who lose health insurance coverage, have a qualifying life change or have very low incomes can obtain policies throughout the year through special enrollment periods.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration unveils renter protections
In response to rent payments soaring across the country in recent years, the Biden administration unveiled new actions Wednesday to protect tenants, make renting more affordable and improve fairness in the rental housing market. Multiple agencies are expected to take part in improving conditions for renters, taking actions in tandem...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated to GOP members...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Trump DHS official Ken Cuccinelli testifying in grand jury investigation around 2020 election interference
Former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli is testifying before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Cuccinelli headed into the grand jury area just before 10 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse, where prosecutors looking at efforts to undermine the 2020 election as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation are also gathered.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions
The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method. One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership. Just 27% of US...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden's Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an "official transition" event at the White House next week to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates tick down ahead of Fed meeting next week
Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13% in the week ending January 26, down from 6.15% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.55%.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kavanaugh says he's 'optimistic' about the Supreme Court and trashes US News law school rankings
Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this week that he is "optimistic" about the court, his colleagues, and the country in the first-known public comments any justice has made off the bench since the release of an investigative report into the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh, speaking...
Comments / 0