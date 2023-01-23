ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow

Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Obamacare sign-ups soar to record 16.3 million for 2023

A record 16.3 million people flocked to the Affordable Care Act exchanges for 2023 coverage, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. Open enrollment on the federal exchange and most state marketplaces ran from November 1 to January 15. But those who lose health insurance coverage, have a qualifying life change or have very low incomes can obtain policies throughout the year through special enrollment periods.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden administration unveils renter protections

In response to rent payments soaring across the country in recent years, the Biden administration unveiled new actions Wednesday to protect tenants, make renting more affordable and improve fairness in the rental housing market. Multiple agencies are expected to take part in improving conditions for renters, taking actions in tandem...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Trump DHS official Ken Cuccinelli testifying in grand jury investigation around 2020 election interference

Former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli is testifying before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Cuccinelli headed into the grand jury area just before 10 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse, where prosecutors looking at efforts to undermine the 2020 election as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation are also gathered.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions

The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method. One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems

Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership. Just 27% of US...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mortgage rates tick down ahead of Fed meeting next week

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13% in the week ending January 26, down from 6.15% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.55%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy