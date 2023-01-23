ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Residents taking Moody landfill fire concerns to state capitol next week

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People living near the landfill fire in Moody are calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. They plan to take their concerns to the state capitol next week. Organizers want Governor Kay Ivey to hold the Alabama Department of Environmental Management accountable...
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Unemployment assistance available to workers in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Counties previously designated were Autauga and Dallas Counties. People...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado

Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Funding for BSC Would Be ‘Very Difficult,’ Commission President Says

Jimmie Stephens said Tuesday that it is very difficult to give public dollars to a private institution. The Jefferson County Commission president was asked by media after Tuesday’s committee meeting whether there was any update on Jefferson County possibly allotting funds to help Birmingham-Southern College, the private liberal arts college in Birmingham’s Bush Hills Neighborhood.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
NAUVOO, AL
AL.com

Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense

An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
NAUVOO, AL
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy