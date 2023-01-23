Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
EPA reporting ‘above normal but not hazardous’ readings from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mathew Huyser is an on-scene coordinator with the EPA and has spent a large part of the past few days at the landfill fire in Moody. Huyser has been actively monitoring the work of the company the EPA chose to put the fire out and says progress is being made. “Currently, […]
wbrc.com
Residents taking Moody landfill fire concerns to state capitol next week
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People living near the landfill fire in Moody are calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. They plan to take their concerns to the state capitol next week. Organizers want Governor Kay Ivey to hold the Alabama Department of Environmental Management accountable...
wvtm13.com
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
EPA moves in to tackle ongoing Moody landfill fire
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the ground in Moody. The agency said Wednesday it would be responsible for putting out the landfill fire that's been burning for months.
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA set to open disaster recovery centers in counties affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of Alabama have announced the locations for disaster recovery centers across some of the counties affected by the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes. Centers will open in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide one-on-one help to...
ABC 33/40 News
Unemployment assistance available to workers in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Counties previously designated were Autauga and Dallas Counties. People...
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
wtvy.com
Pharmacies continue to struggle to fill ADD and ADHD medications amid shortages
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - If you haven’t been able to find you’re ADD or ADHD medication, you’re not alone. A nationwide Adderall shortage is forcing patients to find alternatives to their medication or simply go without it. Shortages of ADD and ADHD medications started last year...
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado
Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
JeffCo Funding for BSC Would Be ‘Very Difficult,’ Commission President Says
Jimmie Stephens said Tuesday that it is very difficult to give public dollars to a private institution. The Jefferson County Commission president was asked by media after Tuesday’s committee meeting whether there was any update on Jefferson County possibly allotting funds to help Birmingham-Southern College, the private liberal arts college in Birmingham’s Bush Hills Neighborhood.
Alabama gang member admits he turned pistol into illegal machine gun, feds say
A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded...
ABC 33/40 News
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
wbrc.com
Walker Co. Army reservist pleaded guilty to theft of government funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An army reservist in Nauvoo pleaded guilty to defrauding the Department of Defense January 24. According to the plea agreement, 39-year-old Jared Romine Barton is accused of stealing more than $53,000 after he submitted false travel claims and associated timecards for travel reimbursement on trips he did not take.
Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense
An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
wvtm13.com
Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
WAFF
Beloved faculty member identified in school bus accident at Mortimer Jordan HS
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County Schools has identified 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway as the teacher and driver killed Wednesday morning as a result of the tragic accident at Mortimer Jordan High School. Police say shortly after 6:30 a.m., they were notified of an accident involving a staff member at...
Comments / 1