Missoula Drug Bust: 1,146 Fentanyl Pills, $4,883, 8 Firearms, and More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 24, 2023, law enforcement officers with the Missoula Drug Task Force (MDTF) executed multiple search warrants related to an investigation of the distribution of fentanyl pills in Missoula County. During the month of January, the MDTF received information that two individuals, Gweynn Brown...
Man arrested following early Tuesday standoff with police in Missoula
An 18-year-old man is behind bars following an early Tuesday morning standoff with police in Missoula
Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
Kalispell Firefighters train for ice rescue
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell firefighters are ready for anything that goes wrong out on the ice. Several just trained in ice rescues with the Whitewater Rescue Institute. Whitefish and Evergreen emergency rescuers also took part. Authorities advise that if you choose to recreate on the ice, make sure you...
Firefighters working on structure fire in 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters are working a structure fire in the 600 block of Longstaff in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department (MFD) said via Facebook asking people to stay out of the area to allow firefighters to work on the fire. MFD said they will update with...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
MCPS: How to stay safe as COVID, flu cases climb in Missoula
Health officials with Missoula County Public Schools say they're seeing an uptick in illness, including COVID-19 this week, and they're reminding parents of testing and other practices to counter the problems. In a letter to parents Thursday, MCPS Health Services Coordinator Brooke Krininger said the district remains "committed to providing...
Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome
Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
Sunday night fatal crash reported on US Highway 93 near Lolo
The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident happened Sunday evening on Highway 93 just north of Lolo.
6 Ways Missoula Montana Changed in the 20 Years I’ve Been Gone
Good news, Montana, your youth are in fact coming back. One of the most common narratives in Montana is that young people are raised here and then they move away for school, or to find a job, and never bring those skills back to the state. Not me. I came back.
Missoula police look to identify woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught Driving With Meth and No License
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling the area of Lolo and noticed a green vehicle in the parking lot of Town Pump. The deputy noticed that this vehicle did not have a front license plate affixed to the front bumper.
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Hess Invites Missoulians to ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess stopped by the KGVO studios on Tuesday to invite the public to the ‘Wednesdays with the Mayor’ program at the Missoula Public Library. Hess explained what the program was all about. “It's a monthly forum that I...
