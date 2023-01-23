ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

930 AM KMPT

Parking Lot Crash Leads to a Felony DUI Arrest for a Missoula Man

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:42 a.m. on January 22, 2023, a Missoula Police Department officer received a report of an accident injury in the Montana Club parking lot on Brooks Street. The complainant stated a male in a white Ford Ranger had just rear-ended someone in the parking lot and was passed out in their vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after shelter in place in Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police say an 18-year-old male suspect is in custody after a violent incident where nearby residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning. Missoula Police public information officer Whitney Bennett reports the situation began in the 1100 block of West Broadway at around 2:30...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Woman Drives Into Oncoming Traffic Multiple Times

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 22nd, 2023, at around 5:05 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a gold sedan traveling westbound on 39th Street without a front license plate. The officer also noticed that the female driver was not wearing her seat belt. At this time, it began lightly snowing and the roads were getting slick. The officer pulled out into traffic to initiate a traffic stop on the driver.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crews called to apartment fire in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews in Missoula responded to a report of thick smoke in an apartment complex just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Flames broke out in an apartment located at 1935 Trail St., just north of South Third Street West. Three fire engines, an ambulance and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell Firefighters train for ice rescue

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kalispell firefighters are ready for anything that goes wrong out on the ice. Several just trained in ice rescues with the Whitewater Rescue Institute. Whitefish and Evergreen emergency rescuers also took part. Authorities advise that if you choose to recreate on the ice, make sure you...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Drugs Within Reach of a Toddler

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 14 new criminal complaints this week, which is one more than last week and right around the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence. “In one, the defendant...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

MCPS: How to stay safe as COVID, flu cases climb in Missoula

Health officials with Missoula County Public Schools say they're seeing an uptick in illness, including COVID-19 this week, and they're reminding parents of testing and other practices to counter the problems. In a letter to parents Thursday, MCPS Health Services Coordinator Brooke Krininger said the district remains "committed to providing...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome

Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify a woman to ask her some questions. She was seen driving a gray Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

 https://930kmpt.com

