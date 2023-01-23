Read full article on original website
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County urges residents to share NYSEG issues with state
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County officials are encouraging residents to participate in a forum with the State Department of Public Service (DPS) about NYSEG. DPS says NYSEG clients have reported high, inaccurate, or delayed bills and poor customer service. They’re asking people to provide public comment on record about issues they’ve had. Two virtual forums will happen Tuesday, and two in-person forums in Binghamton happen February 8th. Anyone wishing to participate at the virtual forums must pre-register by 12:00 p.m. on January 30th. More detailed information can be found here.
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structures to create a "big, wide open...
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
rewind1077.com
Homer, Cortlandville, Preble Fire Departments respond to Route 90 fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – Firefighters in Cortland County make quick work of a kitchen fire. The Homer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Route 90 in the Town of Homer at 12:52 p.m. Monday. Officials say all responding units were there inside 10 minutes. Homer FD was assisted on scene by firefighters from Cortlandville and Preble. One person at the residence was transported by TLC ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
wskg.org
Binghamton graduate student workers protest for "living wage" from university
Binghamton University graduate student workers held a protest last week, calling for the university to raise the minimum yearly stipend to better reflect the cost of living in Broome County. It's part of larger union campaign by the Graduate Student Employee Union, which represents graduate student workers at several SUNY...
When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?
As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Community Members Call for Removal of SROs from Binghamton City Schools at the Board of Education Meeting
TENSIONS WERE HIGH IN TONIGHTS Binghamton city SCHOOLs BOARD of Education MEETING, held at colombus school on hawley street in binghamton. SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY SPOKE OUT AGAINST HAVING SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERs in City of BINGHAMTON SCHOOLS. "YOU CAN ASK THE MAJORITY OF BROWN AND BLACK STUDENTS AND THOSE...
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 25, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, since the heavy snow started falling this morning, the Binghamton Automobile Club has been working to try to keep roads open for travel. Many of the roads to surrounding towns have been closed. The 10th...
