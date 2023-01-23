Read full article on original website
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Experts discuss power outages caused by winter weather
Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas after a winter storm brought heavy snow Tuesday night.
Thousands in NWA, River Valley experiencing outages amid winter snowstorm
ARKANSAS, USA — As several inches of snow blanket NWA, the River Valley, and parts of Eastern Oklahoma, the power is going out for many residents. Power crews from across the area are working to get power lines restored. We are told the heavy wet snow is causing extra weight on power line causing many lines to snap.
Arkansas drivers should watch for potential refreeze this morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drivers in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley should watch out for icy patches on the roads Thursday morning. Between 2 and 10 inches of snow fell across the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some of that snow began to slowly melt on Wednesday as...
Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic in West Fork
A multi-vehicle accident blocks traffic on Jan. 26 in West Fork.
Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day
Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
‘Significant’ snowfall expected in Fayetteville Tuesday night
The National Weather Service in Tulsa is predicting ‘significant snowfall‘ for the Fayetteville area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Forecasters on Monday issued a winter storm warning in effect for eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The service said rain will transition to...
Photo Gallery: Snowstorm rolls through Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
A snowstorm made its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Jan. 24.
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
Most Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools move to AMI day for Wednesday
ROGERS, Ark. — Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers, and Springdale Public Schools have alerted parents schools will be closed Wednesday and it will be an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Day.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Bentonville Schools canceled classes altogether on Wednesday, with no AMI...
Fort Smith restaurant employees react to recent burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.
Fort Smith International Film Fest announces theme, dates
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Organizers of the Fort Smith International Film Festival are preparing for its third edition this summer. People will be able to submit their films from Feb. 3 through May 25. The festival itself will take place at Temple Live in Fort Smith on Aug. 25 and 26.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
Fort Smith police investigating rash of restaurant burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating after officers responded to several recent burglaries of local restaurants.
Elderly Sallisaw man dies in fiery crash
A Sallisaw man died on Jan. 20 in a firey crash three miles west of Muldrow in Sequoyah County, Okla.
