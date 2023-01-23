ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Snowfall totals for NWA & River Valley from Tuesday's storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Official reports are in from our National Weather Service Stations. Drake Field in Fayetteville ended at a total of 8" and Fort Smith Regional Airport finalized at 4". Here's the list of reported totals by county:. Benton:. Bentonville- 4" Larue- 4" Rogers- 5" Miller- 6" Highfill-...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Public Schools closed Thursday with no AMI day

Classes at Fayetteville Public Schools were cancelled for Thursday, Jan. 26 following a winter storm that hit the area and brought over 8 inches of snow in some parts of town. Officials said continued poor road conditions along with numerous families, teachers and schools that are without power or internet led to a decision to fully close all public schools with no AMI day scheduled for Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

What to know as closings begin to roll in due to snow in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — A major winter storm with heavy snow and severe travel risks is expected to hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon, Jan. 24. For a full list of school closings, click here. List of non-school closings:. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) has given...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

‘Significant’ snowfall expected in Fayetteville Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Tulsa is predicting ‘significant snowfall‘ for the Fayetteville area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Forecasters on Monday issued a winter storm warning in effect for eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The service said rain will transition to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith International Film Fest announces theme, dates

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Organizers of the Fort Smith International Film Festival are preparing for its third edition this summer. People will be able to submit their films from Feb. 3 through May 25. The festival itself will take place at Temple Live in Fort Smith on Aug. 25 and 26.
FORT SMITH, AR

