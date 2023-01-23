ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more

Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 Tuscaloosa Restaurants to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day

Hey love birds, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day and plan the dinner of your dreams for you and that special someone. Read on to find five romantic restaurants in Tuscaloosa that’ll set the mood right. 1. Chuck’s Fish. Chuck’s is serving up mouth-watering plates of sushi and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
thehomewoodstar.com

Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday

Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village. According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy