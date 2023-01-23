Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
“Good Dog” Dog Park, Pet Resort and Beer Bar Now Open in Tuscaloosa
A massive new pet resort, boarding house and fenced-in dog park is open now in Tuscaloosa alongside a modest beer bar for the hounds' human handlers. Good Dog Bar and Dog Park is above all else a family affair, owned and managed locally by brothers Clint and Dillon Carmichael and their father Dan Carmichael.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. and Northport voters head to polls next month on proposed school property tax increase
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County voters have a decision to make next month - the decision whether to approve a property tax millage increase to give more money to county schools. Thursday night is the second of six public meetings on the proposal. At Tuscaloosa County High School,...
Tuscaloosa’s Hunt Club Honky Tonk Closes After 9 Months, New Concept in the Works
One of Tuscaloosa's more exotic eateries is permanently closed after less than a year in business and a new concept is in the works for its former home downtown. The Hunt Club Honky Tonk opened in Temerson Square in the old Wilhagan's location at 2209 4th Street in March last year.
Bham Now
8 new businesses in Birmingham, including MELT, Ono Poké + more
Get excited, we have tons of new openings this week. From food to retail and wellness, keep reading to find out the buzziest new businesses in Birmingham. After closing their doors in Avondale in December 2022, MELT has moved to the popular Lane Parke area in Mountain Brook. They’re still serving their delicious grilled cheese and beloved fries, just in a new location.
thebamabuzz.com
5 Tuscaloosa Restaurants to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day
Hey love birds, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day and plan the dinner of your dreams for you and that special someone. Read on to find five romantic restaurants in Tuscaloosa that’ll set the mood right. 1. Chuck’s Fish. Chuck’s is serving up mouth-watering plates of sushi and...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
Bham Now
Pet Paradise– a boarding, grooming, & vet care facility opening first Alabama location in Hoover
Pet Paradise will be opening a new grooming, boarding and veterinary care facility in 2023. The company currently has 50 locations across nine states but the Tattersall Park project will be their first location in Alabama. Pet Paradise journey to Hoover. In 2021, the Hoover City Council gave approval for...
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
Bham Now
3 Birmingham restaurants are semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
As if you needed another reason to believe Birmingham is a food city, two restaurants and one Bham chef have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards. Keep reading to learn who is on the list from The Magic City. What are the James Beard Awards?
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
thehomewoodstar.com
Neighbors to close its doors this Sunday
Neighbors, a cooperative ice cream shop in West Homewood, is closing its doors this Sunday. First launched nearly two years ago, the shop “had one goal in mind: let’s make West Homewood better and give our neighbors something they would enjoy,” the owners said in an Instagram post late Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
New Oak Mountain head football coach sought out job from southern California
Oak Mountain’s new head football coach will be traveling about 2,000 miles to get started building the program in his image. The Shelby County Board of Education approved the hiring of Shane McComb, 34, at its regular meeting Thursday evening. McComb comes to the school from Palm Desert High School in southern California.
wbrc.com
Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village. According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.
