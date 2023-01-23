ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

3 things to know about the Austin City Council's first meeting of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the newly sworn-in Austin City Council will meet for the first time. Here's a breakdown of three notable items on Thursday's agenda. First, Item 33 would approve a contract with Capital Area Occupational Medicine to provide low-cost medical care. The City says the company would provide low-cost vaccines and other medical testing services.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County leaders revisit future of historic Palm School

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April 2019. Travis County leaders are once again trying to figure out what to do with the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, County leaders talked about the historic building off Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Missing Pflugerville woman located safe

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

CapMetro selects finalist for President, CEO position

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has announced the finalist taking over for the President and CEO of the company Friday afternoon. Included in the agenda for CapMetro's board meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, was the actionable item to approve the new General Manager, President and CEO position to Dorothy Watkins. Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness has opened an office in Austin. Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition) to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy