Affordable child care measures proposed in resolution passed by Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin City Council approved a resolution that would ease city zoning restrictions for child care facilities. In addition to easing city zoning restrictions, the resolution provides financial incentives for operations that build or expand in areas that child care facilities are limited or don't exist.
Officers involved in Alex Gonzales shooting did not violate departmental policy, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas — The two officers involved in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago did not violate any departmental policies, the Austin Police Department announced Thursday. In a statement shared with the KVUE Defenders, APD Chief Joseph Chacon said that Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis...
3 things to know about the Austin City Council's first meeting of 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the newly sworn-in Austin City Council will meet for the first time. Here's a breakdown of three notable items on Thursday's agenda. First, Item 33 would approve a contract with Capital Area Occupational Medicine to provide low-cost medical care. The City says the company would provide low-cost vaccines and other medical testing services.
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Austin Justice Coalition holds rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) hosted a rally in support of Alex Gonzales, Jr. on Tuesday. The AJC is using the rally as a way to support the "#JusticeForAlex" campaign and to demand that Austin Police Department Chief Joe Chacon fire the officers involved in the Gonzales' death.
Travis County leaders revisit future of historic Palm School
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April 2019. Travis County leaders are once again trying to figure out what to do with the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, County leaders talked about the historic building off Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez....
Missing Pflugerville woman located safe
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
Woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother in 2019 to take plea deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, is expected to plead guilty on Jan. 31. The Travis County District Attorney's Office's shared the following statement with KVUE:. "On January 31, the District Attorney’s Office expects Megan [Magen] Fieramusca...
CapMetro selects finalist for President, CEO position
AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) has announced the finalist taking over for the President and CEO of the company Friday afternoon. Included in the agenda for CapMetro's board meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, was the actionable item to approve the new General Manager, President and CEO position to Dorothy Watkins. Watkins is currently the company's interim president and CEO, and would take over the full position.
'Someone took her away' | Family of road rage victim says arrest is step toward justice
AUSTIN, Texas — A victim's family is one step closer to finding answers after police made an arrest in what they've called a road rage case. U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane on Jan. 6. On Jan. 11, the victim was identified as...
Travis County approves contract to build more housing units at Community First! Village
AUSTIN, Texas — As the need for more housing for people experiencing homelessness continues, Travis County is using federal funding to try to address the issue. With help from the American Rescue Plan, county commissioners have approved $35 million to add hundreds of units to Mobile Loves and Fishes' Community First! Village.
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a period of a couple weeks. It is run by the Texas Homeless Network, which works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition.
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
Report: Homebuilder partnering with Elon Musk company to build homes in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Lennar Corp., one of the nation's largest homebuilders, appears to have partnered with Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to build housing in Bastrop County for employees of The Boring Company. That's according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). In the report,...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Austin nurses hold candlelight vigil in nationwide protest highlighting unsafe conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — Nurses across Austin gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening as part of a nationwide protest that highlights the "quad-demic," which they say spotlights "the hospital industry's prioritization of money over patient care." Ascension Seton nurses met at the administrative offices of Ascension Seton Medical Center...
Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness has opened an office in Austin. Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition) to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.
Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas. Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.
Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data...
Warning issued after dead fox found in Wimberley tests positive for rabies
WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public after a dead fox found in Wimberley tested positive for the rabies virus. The fox was found outside a home around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Summit Dr. on Friday, Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office said.
