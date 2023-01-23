Read full article on original website
Jeff Bezos Girlfriend To Lead All Female Blue Origin Flight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend is leading an all-female space mission aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft.
Bill Gates Admits He's Not on Same Page as U.S. Politicians Regarding China's Rise
The philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder discusses China's rise and its role in the world.
The Future Of Space Is Female
Blue Origin is sending an all-female crew into orbit next year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
