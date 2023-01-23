KINGWOOD — A discussion about improving security dominated the Wednesday morning meeting of the Preston County Commission. The Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after Thomas James McDaniel fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. McDaniel told police he entered the building through an air handler to stay warm. Meth and drug paraphernalia were found between the ceiling and air handler, along with all of his clothes but his pants.

