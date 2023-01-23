Read full article on original website
Related
Upshur County Commission hears Strawberry Festival update
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning for its regularly scheduled meeting. Commissioners approved the review of the overtime/compensatory time policy within the Upshur County Employee Handbook of Personnel Guidelines as discussed by the Policy board on Jan. 19.
Monongalia County (West Virginia) gets new judge, prosecutor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was standing room only as family, friends, courthouse staff, law enforcement, current and former judges, elected officials and attorneys gathered to watch the investiture ceremony for Judge Perri DeChristopher on Friday afternoon. “I'm humbled and honored and more than a bit emotional as...
Woman killed in Shinnston, West Virginia, house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An elderly female died when her single-story home burned late Thursday in downtown Shinnston, according to Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey. No one else was injured. The home was destroyed, Lindsey said. The female was believed to be at the residence by herself.
BOE hears about furnace problems, other business
KINGWOOD — After two-and-a-half hours of student discipline hearings, the Preston County Board of Education met briefly Monday to handle routine business. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at South Preston School, with presentations by the South Preston Local School Improvement Council. The meeting was moved to the board’s meeting room in Kingwood, because of the cancellation of school Monday.
Sandra Flossie Reed
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Flossie Reed, 66 of Buckhannon, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born in Buckhannon on November 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Joyce and Mavis Ondlea...
Commission discusses security after intruder enters annex
KINGWOOD — A discussion about improving security dominated the Wednesday morning meeting of the Preston County Commission. The Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after Thomas James McDaniel fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. McDaniel told police he entered the building through an air handler to stay warm. Meth and drug paraphernalia were found between the ceiling and air handler, along with all of his clothes but his pants.
'Frustrated' Kingwood Council begins criminal penalties against building owner
KINGWOOD — Expressing frustration that the owner of the Schwab Building on Price Street won’t respond to phone calls, letters or emails, Kingwood Council took steps Tuesday to file misdemeanor charges against her. Council has been trying to work with Lee Hairston, of Dunbar, for years to have...
19 Preston residents graduate from WVU
MORGANTOWN — Nineteen Preston County residents graduated in Fall 2022 from West Virginia University. They were:. Brooklyn Bolyard, Agricultural and Extension Education; Brenda Bonnett, of Arthurdale, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Megan Bryant, Bruceton Mills, Nurse Anesthesia; Celeste DeRiggi, Kingwood, Biochemistry, Spanish; Larissa DeWitt, Bruceton Mills, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Emily Knotts, Kingwood, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jenna Lenhart, Albright, Human Performance and Health; Emma Livengood, Albright, Fashion, Dress and Merchandising.
WVU Medicine UHC Main Laboratory receives accreditation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to United Hospital Center Main Laboratory, Bridgeport, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The facility’s director, Gerald T. Wedemeyer, MD, was...
Pittsburgh man admits committing drug felonies in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty Friday to two Harrison County drug felonies. Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish held off accepting the pleas from Darrell Lamar Washington to conspiracy to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
George Earnest 'Earnie' Murphy, II
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy.
Valley Health joins Peak Health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., and WINCHESTER, Va. — Valley Health has joined with West Virginia University (WVU) Health System, Mountain Health Network, and Marshall Health as an owner of Peak Health, a provider-led health insurance services company with the mission of making healthcare more accessible, understandable, and collaborative. “Valley Health and...
Gilmer named president of West Virginia University's Potomac State College
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Chris Gilmer, West Virginia University Potomac State College's interim president since April, will transition to permanent campus president immediately, according to university officials. “From the moment he arrived, Chris prioritized making connections with students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community,” WVU President Gordon Gee said. “His...
Holly Ball Silent Auction raises funds for WVU Medicine United Hospital Center
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bidding has begun and will be open through 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a silent auction to benefit the Holly Ball. All proceeds from the silent auction and the Holly Ball benefit WVU Medicine United Hospital Center.
Marjorie Ellen Thompson
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marjorie Ellen Thompson, 98 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on January 27th, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born June 4, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN a daughter of the late Leslie and Bennie Creal.
No injuries after Marion Co., West Virginia, school bus accident caused by 'hazardous roads'
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nobody is hurt following a Friday morning accident involving a Marion County school bus. According to the Marion County 911 Center, a school bus was involved in an accident on Holbert Road Friday morning around 6:50 a.m., which was caused by "hazardous roads."
Rhonda Arnold
BAYARD, W.Va. — Rhonda Lynn Arnold, 64, of Bayard, W.Va., passed away Jan. 25, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on March 25, 1958, in Oakland, she was a daughter of Shelby (McDonald) Duckett and the late Richard Arnold.
Third shoplifting theft leads to felony charge for Grafton, West Virginia woman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton woman has been charged with felony third-offense shoplifting and could face a prison term of 1-10 years, a fine and restitution if convicted. Jamie Lynn Haller, 42, was charged by Grafton City Patrolman Zachary Dillon for third-offense shoplifting after an incident Sunday.
Margaret Ann 'Maggie' Anderson-Smith
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the...
Community calendar
• Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, an evening out with family and friends, at the Terra Alta Christian Youth Center, 102 Fourth St. Reservations required on or before Feb. 4. Dinner will be your choice of lasagna or chicken. Singles $25, couples $40, children 12 and under $10. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner 6-7 p.m. and dance until 11:30 p.m. To RSVP, call 304-789-2125 or 681-214-3411. Bring your check to the Cranberry Medical Clinic or mail to 102 Fourth St., Terra Alta, WV 26764. Brought to you by the Terra Alta Christian Youth Center.
