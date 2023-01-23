ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

YAHOO!

POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Vehicle knocks tree onto Goshen home

Jan. 26—A vehicle knocked a tree onto a Goshen home early Thursday morning, causing damage to the home but no injuries. Sarah Marshall, 404 River Ave., reported to Goshen police her home had been damaged at 4:09 a.m. Police determined that a vehicle had driven into the yard, knocking a tree onto the house.
GOSHEN, IN
YAHOO!

Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests

Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube

As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE

