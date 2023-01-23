Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
YAHOO!
POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Vehicle knocks tree onto Goshen home
Jan. 26—A vehicle knocked a tree onto a Goshen home early Thursday morning, causing damage to the home but no injuries. Sarah Marshall, 404 River Ave., reported to Goshen police her home had been damaged at 4:09 a.m. Police determined that a vehicle had driven into the yard, knocking a tree onto the house.
YAHOO!
Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana
FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
YAHOO!
Police arrest suspect in fatal gas station shooting at 71st and Georgetown
Update: Andre George was found guilty in this case. He was sentenced to 55 years, with 50 of the years executed in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Indianapolis police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting of Ryan Thomas earlier this week at a Marathon gas station on the northwest side.
YAHOO!
Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests
Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
YAHOO!
Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube
As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
YAHOO!
Woman, 65, missing since Tuesday; Sheriff's Office asks for your help
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Investigators are asking for help in finding a 65-year-old woman apparently last seen Tuesday walking through a shopping center parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Family members of Janie Wilkenson last saw her Tuesday morning at her home in the 700 block of...
YAHOO!
1-year-old died of injuries suffered in 'rage incident,' court documents say
Update: Tyree Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Jan. 25 after a three day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A criminal charge brought against Kira Fear is pending. The mother of a 1-year-old told police he fell down the stairs,...
YAHOO!
Surveillance cameras captured Neptune killing, but who was the gunman behind the mask?
FREEHOLD Randolph Goodman drove home the night of Nov. 10, 2018, parked his car and took a bag of takeout from Red Lobster upstairs to his Neptune apartment, but not before having a conversation outside with Marcus Morrisey, a prosecutor told a Monmouth County jury Wednesday. Morrisey wanted to buy...
YAHOO!
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
YAHOO!
Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch
Michigan's auto industry has its "hiring" signs out, but few are applying and some who do quit by lunchtime. It is a nationwide problem that's hit small mom-and-pop suppliers and reverberated to the biggest carmakers in the world. The challenge is serious enough that the Michigan Manufacturers Association has increased...
Comments / 0