iheart.com
Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder
BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
95.3 MNC
Three suspects in Benton Harbor man’s shooting death now in police custody
A 74-year-old man whose death was labeled “suspicious” by police was shot to death. That, from investigators with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. The body of Leon Johnson was found inside his home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street in Benton Harbor on Sunday, Jan. 22.
abc57.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with homicide of Leon Johnson
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --- All three suspects connected to the mysterious homicide of Leon Johnson have been identified and arrested, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. They were caught on surveillance video at the front doorstep of 74-year-old Leon Johnson who was shot and killed inside his own...
abc57.com
Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139
BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
WNDU
Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart
The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
One person shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers did not release any information about a subject, or the events leading up to the shooting.
abc57.com
Officials cite road conditions as possible factor in two-vehicle fatal crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to the area of US Highway 12 and Franklin Street on Thursday morning to reports of a car vs. semi head-on collision, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office. Upon arriving, EMS located a black Ford SUV pinned in a ditch underneath the...
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
95.3 MNC
2 arraigned after shots fired in St. Joseph home
Two people have been arraigned after shots were fired into a St. Joseph Michigan house this past weekend. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, when police were called to the 1000 block of church street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found bullets inside. Police say that...
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
abc57.com
McKee found guilty of killing roommate in 2021
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of killing his roommate in 2021 was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of murder, reports said. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious...
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
