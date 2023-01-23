ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

iheart.com

Three men arrested in connection with Benton Harbor murder

BENTON HARBOR (WOOD-AM) - Three people are in custody after Benton Harbor Public Safety officers say they killed a 74-year-old man earlier this month. Denarion Evans, Charles Little, and Immanuel Williams are all facing open murder charges in the death of Leon Johnson. Johnson was found dead inside his home....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Three suspects arrested in connection with homicide of Leon Johnson

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --- All three suspects connected to the mysterious homicide of Leon Johnson have been identified and arrested, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. They were caught on surveillance video at the front doorstep of 74-year-old Leon Johnson who was shot and killed inside his own...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Police identify two people killed in crash on M-139

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash on M-139, near Scherr Road, on Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and 80-year-old Dolores Downey of Niles were killed in the crash. Police were called to the road at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the incident.
NILES, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Police investigating 2 shootings in Elkhart

The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty. Benton Harbor man bound over for trial in 2021 homicide. A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

2 arraigned after shots fired in St. Joseph home

Two people have been arraigned after shots were fired into a St. Joseph Michigan house this past weekend. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 21, when police were called to the 1000 block of church street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found bullets inside. Police say that...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

McKee found guilty of killing roommate in 2021

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A man accused of killing his roommate in 2021 was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of murder, reports said. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

