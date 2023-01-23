ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill adding medical pot conditions clears committee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to add eight conditions to the list of those which qualify a patient for the use of medical marijuana passed through the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday morning on a 6-1 vote. The conditions SB 1 would add are:. Acquired...
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Marijuana Businesses Deemed Criminal Offense By California Court of Appeals Citing RICO Act

A panel of judges at a California court ruled on Wednesday that operating a marijuana business is considered a crime. According to Courthouse News Service, a three-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed an earlier ruling that prevented a California licensed cannabis grower from suing her former business partners for participating in a fraudulent scheme that led to her cannabis farm being in a state of disarray.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills

Heeeeeeeeeee’ssss back. Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, filed new versions Friday of his bills to legalize the sale of marijuana and to create a marijuana industry in Delaware. He said during a press conference that he believes the new legislators elected to the General Assembly — which includes many progressives — will help him get the votes he needs to pass ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
FOX8 News

New laws proposed for medical marijuana, abortion protections in North Carolina as 2023 legislative session gets underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – On the first day bills could be filed in this session of the North Carolina General Assembly, two senators and a House member from the Piedmont Triad seized the moment to help offer significant legislation. State Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Winston-Salem) is a principal sponsor of a bipartisan bill that was the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
POLITICO

Georgia becomes test bed for climate law

A solar manufacturing complex in Georgia may serve as the test case for whether President Joe Biden's climate law can boost the domestic supply chain for renewable energy — and even get buy-in from GOP-led states. South Korean company Hanwha Q Cells announced Tuesday that it’s investing $2.5 billion...
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Vt. Supreme Court upholds Montpelier noncitizen voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Supreme Court says noncitizens in Montpelier can vote in local elections. The state’s highest court issued a decision Friday, upholding a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that claimed the capital city’s 2018 charter change that allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections was unconstitutional.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy