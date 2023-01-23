Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
A Dog That Lost Its Ears Receives New Knitted Ones and Finally Gets AdoptedThe Info HubSacramento, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Related
Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns
STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - In addition to being the California state capital, Sacramento is also the sixth-largest city in the state. In fact, the city anchors a metro area with a population of more than 2.6 million residents.
UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing
DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials. The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful...
Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?
A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
PLANetizen
Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento
Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
L.A. Weekly
Cannabis Crime Waves Return for 2023
The cannabis industry is currently in the midst of a massive crime wave. In the nearly three years since thieves used the George Floyd protests as cover to kick off one of the most devastating crime waves the cannabis industry has ever seen, there have been many more. Cannabis businesses continue to be targeted.
archpaper.com
Sacramento offers free plans for small homes amid housing crisis
Affordable housing in California metro areas is a rare commodity. In 2022, the percentage of California homebuyers who could afford a median-priced, single-family home fell from 24 percent at the beginning of the year to 16 percent by the second quarter. In Sacramento, the state capital, median rent for a one bedroom rose from almost $1,300 in 2019 to $1,550 in 2022. Homelessness in the city rose 67 percent between in the same period.
KCRA.com
Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For Region
The entity will have 24 gas pumps and will reside in a new 160,533-square-foot warehouse. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GoldCountryMedia.com, Reddit.com, and MySanAntonio.com.
amadorvalleytoday.org
New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets
The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
KCRA.com
Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion
DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Stockton family business shares story of how they became a victim of fraud
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton family business recently had more than $12,000 drained from its Bank of America account. The family reached out to ABC10 after unsuccessfully trying to get the money back for months. ABC10's Alex Bell looked into it and spoke with one of the business owners.
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton
(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
Comments / 0