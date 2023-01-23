ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns

STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials. The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?

A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative

(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento approves up to $4 million in motel vouchers for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials on Tuesday approved a slew of recommendations regarding the continuation of city-backed homelessness services going into 2023. To continue the city's motel voucher program for unhoused residents launched in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the city is contracting with motels across Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Pre-Approved ADUs Now Available in Sacramento

Sacramento is the latest U.S. city to spur the development of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) by releasing a collection of pre-approved designs—permit ready and cheaper to build than starting from scratch with a custom design. The city's free ADU plans now come in three versions: a studio, one-bedroom, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cannabis Crime Waves Return for 2023

The cannabis industry is currently in the midst of a massive crime wave. In the nearly three years since thieves used the George Floyd protests as cover to kick off one of the most devastating crime waves the cannabis industry has ever seen, there have been many more. Cannabis businesses continue to be targeted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Sacramento offers free plans for small homes amid housing crisis

Affordable housing in California metro areas is a rare commodity. In 2022, the percentage of California homebuyers who could afford a median-priced, single-family home fell from 24 percent at the beginning of the year to 16 percent by the second quarter. In Sacramento, the state capital, median rent for a one bedroom rose from almost $1,300 in 2019 to $1,550 in 2022. Homelessness in the city rose 67 percent between in the same period.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here’s an exclusive look inside Sutter Health’s electronic ICU

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — During the pandemic, hospitals across the United States were overwhelmed, with millions of people spending weeks in the intensive care unit. Hospitals had to largely turn to technology to assist patients during their time of need. On Friday, Sutter Health celebrated 20 years of its electronic...
SACRAMENTO, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

New store Kpop 1004 opens at the Livermore Outlets

The Livermore Outlets is home to dozens of stores, ranging from designer stores to small businesses. With the new addition of the Kpop 1004 store early this year, it continues to expand its range and diversity of stores. The store is located next to Aeropostale and resides in the back end of the mall.
LIVERMORE, CA
KCRA.com

Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion

DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

People impersonating fire inspectors in Stockton

(KTXL) — In Stockton, there is a possibility that people are impersonating fire inspectors, the Stockton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures two The fire department said that city fire inspectors will have a city identification badge as well as be in uniform. They will also […]
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy