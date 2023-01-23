Read full article on original website
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
Flipping Out at the IFPA Vermont State Pinball Championship
Outside a nondescript building the color of old paste in South Burlington, one could clearly hear what many consider the most glorious sound in the world: steel ball hitting bumper after bumper. As a newcomer entered a room the size of a shipping container, the pinging, the bells and the clicking of flippers — the holy shit! clamor of nearly two dozen pinball machines — offered a welcome ravishment of the senses.
Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize
High school partnership puts nursing degrees in adults’ hands
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s never too late to learn something new. You could become a dental assistant, get your CDL or even just learn how to make pasta as part of St. Johnsbury Academy’s Adult Education Program. Now, a new skill is being offered and it...
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Catherine Spagnola from Pleasant Valley is majoring in Undeclared. Morgan Jablonski from Poughquag is majoring in Agroecology and Landscape Design. Katherine Mcgee from Stormville...
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
Pets with Potential: Sammy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful cat that’s a little lovebug? Meet Sammy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s a friendly 2-year-old cat who loves to be scratched, but she does have some special needs. Sammy is on a special diet and has...
