Burlington, VT

WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Flipping Out at the IFPA Vermont State Pinball Championship

Outside a nondescript building the color of old paste in South Burlington, one could clearly hear what many consider the most glorious sound in the world: steel ball hitting bumper after bumper. As a newcomer entered a room the size of a shipping container, the pinging, the bells and the clicking of flippers — the holy shit! clamor of nearly two dozen pinball machines — offered a welcome ravishment of the senses.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?

Former UVM club swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition. A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in...
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester. Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

COLCHESTER, VT
theharlemvalleynews.net

The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester

The University of Vermont is proud to announce that the following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Catherine Spagnola from Pleasant Valley is majoring in Undeclared. Morgan Jablonski from Poughquag is majoring in Agroecology and Landscape Design. Katherine Mcgee from Stormville...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WARREN, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Sammy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful cat that’s a little lovebug? Meet Sammy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s a friendly 2-year-old cat who loves to be scratched, but she does have some special needs. Sammy is on a special diet and has...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

