Fox 59
Indy's brewery business future
This week - Black Acre Brewing Company in Irvington announces it is shutting its doors. Across the area, several other breweries are on the verge of closing too.
Fox 59
Car crashes into house on Indy's west side
2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
Fox 59
Devour Indy Winterfest
More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year.
WRTV
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
Fox 59
Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue
2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward.
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Fox 59
The morning crew checks in with Hamilton County
Hamilton County EMA Director Shane Booker discusses conditions there as the winter storm moves through.
Fox 59
Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington student
The city of Columbus came together for a rally in support of the Asian community. The event comes after an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was stabbed in the head earlier this month. Court documents say the crime was racially motivated.
Fox 59
Conviction rates in Marion County
The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years.
Fox 59
Dr. Mimms' license suspended
The Hamilton County's Sheriff Office is inviting teams to take part in the swat challenge for a good cause!. A new exhibit at Newfields highlights employees at the art museum. "Artists Among Us" is the first ever all-staff exhibition created entirely by Newfields staff members. Newfields president and CEO, Colette Pierce Burnette, and Newfields employees Alexis Hahn, and Clifford Graham joined Angela in the studio to share more details about the exhibit.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023
Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested.
Fox 59
Death investigation underway in Indianapolis
IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side.
Fox 59
Checking in with Sgt. John Perrine
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.
Fox 59
IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span on 9 hours that left one man and one woman dead
A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides over the span of 9 hours in Indianapolis. Just after midnight, IMPD officers found 23-year-old Jaylin Smith shot to death with a gun next to his body in a neighborhood near 38th and Post.
Fox 59
Steady, wet snow underway; how much will accumulate?
This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°!
Fox 59
Cameron Ridle tracks conditions on I-70
Reporter Cameron Ridle is monitoring the roads as snow comes down on I-70.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Fox 59
Join the Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT Challenge
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is inviting you to participate in the 1st annual Community Tactical “SWAT” Challenge. This challenge includes events that involve endurance and strategic thinking. The exclusive team-building event is happening on Saturday, May 6th at Cool Creek Park in Westfield. Chief Deputy John Lowes joins the show with more details on the event. You can also visit their website for more details.
Fox 59
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
Fox 59
Serpentine Fire coming to Carmel
Serpentine Fire are coming to central Indiana this Saturday to perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra’s artistic director Janna Hymes joined Daniel in the studio to share more about the unique concert. For more information, click here.
