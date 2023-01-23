ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police search for material witness to Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for a material witness to ahomicide earlier this week. Officers issued a warrant for 30-year-old Gustavo Morales. Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Peter Lovett, of Des Moines, was killed after a shooting in the 3700 block of East 39th Court Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
KCCI.com

Starts Right Here to hold candlelight vigil after deadly shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here announced that they will hold a candlelight vigil in the wake of Monday'sshooting that killed two students and seriously injured Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps. Starts Right Here is a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Keeps started the program...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police not releasing video of teenager's shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police tell KCCI they are not planning to release any video or audio in connection with adeadly shooting where multiple officers fired their weapons and killed a teenager. Officers shot and killed a 16-year-old boy during a domestic dispute in December. It happened...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA

