Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Death investigation underway in Indianapolis

IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD said a body was found with a gunshot wound on the city's northeast side. IMPD investigating pair of homicides in the span …. A man and woman are dead following a pair of homicides...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Here’s who has filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis

Eight people have filed to run for mayor of Indianapolis as of Jan. 20 ahead of the May primary. The list of candidates includes six Democrats and two Republicans. Candidates have until Feb. 3 to file. As part of the Recorder’s ongoing coverage of the mayoral race, we have compiled...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023

City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy …. City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington student

The city of Columbus came together for a rally in support of the Asian community. The event comes after an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was stabbed in the head earlier this month. Court documents say the crime was racially motivated. Rally against Asian hate held in support of IU Bloomington...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

The Hamilton County's Sheriff Office is inviting teams to take part in the swat challenge for a good cause!. A new exhibit at Newfields highlights employees at the art museum. "Artists Among Us" is the first ever all-staff exhibition created entirely by Newfields staff members. Newfields president and CEO, Colette Pierce Burnette, and Newfields employees Alexis Hahn, and Clifford Graham joined Angela in the studio to share more details about the exhibit.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Checking in with Sgt. John Perrine

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine gives an update on local roads. There are still dozens of plow trucks out across the state. The concern right now is all the precipitation will freeze and cause dangerous travel conditions for morning commuters.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana

Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 26, 2023

More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. 2 people were transported to a hospital after a car crashes into a home on Oliver Avenue, the driver fleeing on foot afterward. Accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring is arrested …. An accused drug dealer on GPS monitoring...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Car crashes into house on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Car crashes into home on Oliver Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy