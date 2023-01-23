Verna Slater died on Nov. 7, 2022 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born July 21, 1928 in Fredericton, New Brunswick to William and Vella Clark and moved to Rhode Island in 1943 where she continued her education and met her husband, Arthur. They were married in 1951 and after a short business career she became a stay-at-home mom to their two sons whom they raised in Lexington, Massachusetts.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO