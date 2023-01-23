ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

High school snow carvers gear up for judging

FRANKEMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The judging for the high school snow carving contest started on Friday afternoon, and TV5′s Elisse Ramey said it’s a fierce competition. Some of these high school students have been doing this for a while, and others have just started. Ramey talked to a couple of the teams.
KINGSTON, MI
WNEM

Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw County Foster Grandparent Program

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

New Black History Month Exhibit at the SVSU Museum

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 3...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CMU Toilet Paper Toss returns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for free pre-kindergarten across the state in her State of the State Address on Wednesday night. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

MyMichigan Alma nurses authorize potential strike

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nurses at MyMichigan Alma voted overwhelmingly in favor Wednesday to give the bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. A 10-day notice would be provided before a strike begins. The Michigan Nurses Association, which represents about 13,000 members across the state, said 97 percent...
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Mild winter affects local businesses

Here are some of the stories we've been following today. Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract. Genesee Co. retiree: “Lives are on the line”...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27

Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Saginaw Spirit's Shocks and Saves Hockey Game

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Political pundits say the “right-to-work” law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government. Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Updated: 2...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Day 2 of Snowfest, sculptures taking shape

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Day two of Frankenmuth’s Snowfest is underway and things are starting to take shape. Due to higher than normal temperatures, officials had to make some changes and cancel the world-class ice sculpting event, but that’s not stopping competitors for other competitions from grabbing the ice picks and making some stunning creations.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Doctor Robert Wolf Discusses His Book for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 26th

Dow said it will be cutting costs to save $1 billion in 2023. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty on assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. CMU Toilet...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Local businesses look forward to Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder’s Snowfest will hopefully bring. The state of Michigan snow carving competition began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the high school snow carving competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
FRANKENMUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy